Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 07:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi fines HUF ₹10 lakh for 'insider trading' in HDFC merger shares

Sebi fines HUF ₹10 lakh for 'insider trading' in HDFC merger shares

The individual and Dalal's son were long-time friends and exchanged several calls in the run-up to the trades

Sebi

Sebi also noted that a meeting between the two took place on March 31, a day before Dalal placed the trades. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday levied a fine of ₹10 lakh on an entity for trading in the shares of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) related to their merger.

Sebi found that Rupesh Satish Dalal HUF had traded in derivatives of both HDFC entities on April 1, 2022 -- just days before the official announcement of the merger between HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank on April 4, 2022.

Rupesh Satish Dalal is the karta of Rupesh Satish Dalal HUF.

The regulator's probe revealed that Dalal had received UPSI through his son, who was in close and regular contact with a person (individual) who was an insider associated with Deloitte.

 

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP was engaged as the valuer for the merger exercise and the individual was part of the valuation team from March 29, 2022.

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Mkt regulator Sebi opens door to fractional shares in innovation sandbox

Lenskart

Lenskart files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹2,150-cr; check key details

An office building that houses the Jane Street Group headquarters in New York

Jane Street to argue that retail demand drove its India options trades

Sebi

Sebi cracks down on Zee Business trades, slaps ₹4 cr fine; bans 4 entities

Sebi

Jane Street seeks more time from Sebi to respond to July 3 order

The individual and Dalal's son were long-time friends and exchanged several calls in the run-up to the trades. Sebi also noted that a meeting between the two took place on March 31, a day before Dalal placed the trades.

Sebi said the noticee (Rupesh Satish Dalal HUF) bought multiple call option contracts of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd on April 1, 2022, while being in possession of the UPSI.

The regulator noted that once the information regarding the impending merger was disclosed, Rupesh Satish Dalal HUF immediately exited his positions on the same very date, i.e., on April 4, 2022.

Thus, it is established that Rupesh Satish Dalal HUF has violated PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations.

The order came after NSE analysed the trading activity of various entities in the scrip of HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd. Further, the bourse observed that the trading of certain clients including Rupesh Satish Dalal HUF pointed to the possibility of trading on the basis of UPSI.

Consequently, the matter was forwarded to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for investigation. The period was from November 01, 2021 to April 30, 2022.

In December last year, Two individuals, including a former employee of Deloitte India, settled with capital markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to the alleged violation of insider trading rules by paying ₹74 lakh towards settlement fee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock market close highlights: Sensex adds 447 pts, Nifty at 24,821; RIL up 2%; all sectors in green

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee ends at four-month low of 86.82/$ as dollar gains, FPI outflows weigh

swiggy, delivery

Swiggy Q1 results preview: Check Street's expectations, date, other details

trading

These 2 Mukul Agrawal portfolio stocks zoom up to 20%. Do you own?

Hindustan Unilever

HUL Q1 preview: What analysts expect from FMCG giant? Check estimates, date

Topics : SEBI HDFC Capital markets Securities and Exchange Board of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentiPhone Pro 17 Launch DateInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon