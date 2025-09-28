Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TKIL Industries, SoHHytec to set up green hydrogen plant in India next year

The TKIL Industries-SoHHytec partnership provides cutting-edge innovative solutions in the field of green hydrogen

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
EPC contractor TKIL Industries (formerly thyssenkrupp Industries India) has entered into a tie-up with Swiss manufacturer SoHHytec as it plans to set up a green hydrogen plant in India next year, a top company official said.

The TKIL Industries-SoHHytec partnership provides cutting-edge innovative solutions in the field of green hydrogen. It uses proprietary artificial photosynthesis (photo-electrolysis) technology to produce green hydrogen from renewable energy sources, including solar and wind, for industrial applications.

"I'm quite hopeful, within the next 12 months, you will see us building out a green hydrogen plant with our technology," TKIL Industries MD & CEO Vivek Bhatia told PTI.

 

The company -- an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) player -- is in talks with companies operating in various sectors like steel, oil marketing companies, etc, for setting up of green hydrogen plant.

"We are the EPC player. We are talking to steel manufacturers. We are talking to oil marketing companies. So, whoever needs green hydrogen will invite us and we will build the plant for them and hand it over to them," he explained.

SoHHytec is globally the most cost-efficient technology for producing green hydrogen.

In addition to this investment, TKIL Industries will be the exclusive partner in India for SoHHytec to manufacture and supply specific equipment and machinery besides installing green hydrogen projects.

India's National Hydrogen Mission is a major policy enabler to make India reach its climate targets and become a hub for green hydrogen and green ammonia production (National Hydrogen Mission).

In addition, it is aiming to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and scale up its renewable energy capacity. The aim is to bring down the cost of green hydrogen and have five million tonnes per year of green hydrogen capacity by 2030.

Bhatia further said at present, the company is focusing on new technologies and also establishing these.

At present, he said, the company is not building a new plant but within the existing plant it is adding more bays to augment its capacity.

"But nevertheless, I think even we have been spending and we will consistently spend you know every year somewhere around Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore progressively you know to expand capacity... Of course once we are out of space then we will have to look at a major investment," he explained.

The company has also partnered with German manufacturer HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Co in the field of battery systems for the rail sector in India.

TKIL Industries Pvt Ltd has its operations in fields like mining and bulk material handling systems and cement plants.

