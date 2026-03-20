HDFC Bank asks three senior executives to leave over mis-selling concerns

HDFC Bank — the country’s largest private sector lender — has asked three of its executives to leave due to mis-selling concerns, sources told Business Standard. This comes days after its part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty’s sudden resignation on Wednesday.

The names of the three executives could not be immediately confirmed, but reports suggest the head of branch banking, an executive vice president, and a senior vice president are among those who have been asked to leave.

An email sent to HDFC Bank did not elicit a response till the time of going to press.

This decision to ask executives to leave is allegedly linked to the mis-selling of additional tier-I bonds of Credit Suisse to retail customers at the Dubai branch, where they were marketed to non-resident Indians (NRIs) as fixed-maturity bonds. These bonds were written off after Credit Suisse went bankrupt and was taken over by another banking giant, UBS.

On a media call on Thursday, when asked if Atanu Chakraborty’s exit as part-time chairman of HDFC Bank was in relation to the AT-I bond issue, Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO of the bank, said, “There are several such matters which happen periodically, not just now, but have been happening over the last 32 years…”

“Every matter is considered from an accountability perspective. It is nothing new. Every issue is taken up and we have an established policy and a standard operating process, which is then dealt with from an action perspective, rather independently, also providing appellate authority for the aggrieved. So it’s not necessary that decisions will always be accepted. There will be times where people will agree to disagree. And I think that is the power and the positivity of good governance,” he emphasised, adding these may be the reason for Chakraborty to quit.

Chakraborty, a former bureaucrat, resigned with immediate effect, citing certain happenings and practices within the bank over the last two years, which were not in congruence with his personal ‘values and ethics’.

During the media call, M D Ranganath, independent director on the HDFC Bank board, said, “…this matter, as well as any other matter, there is a very established process in the bank where independent functions like internal audit or vigilance department independently investigate any of these matters that come to our light. And there is a detailed process of how to kind of what disciplinary actions that we need to take depending upon the severity of the omissions. So even in this case, the necessary investigation as well as the disciplinary actions have been closed and it has been very conclusively been concluded. There is nothing pending on that”. Ranganath is the chairman of the audit committee of the bank.

The exit of Chakraborty, and the exit of these three senior executives, follows a series of high-profile exits at the bank, including Rahul Shyam Shukla, who resigned citing personal reasons (effective October 1, 2025), Bhavesh Zaveri, executive director at the bank, who did not seek reappointment as he plans to explore opportunities outside the banking sector. Zaveri is set to retire on April 18.

Vinay Razdan, who was the chief human resources officer (CHRO), also resigned from his position (June 2025).