close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

HDFC Bank rejigs portfolios of top brass; Arvind Kapil to head mortgages

Arvind Kapil to head mortgages; To have two branching heads

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank | Image credits: Bloomberg

Manojit Saha Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 8:56 PM IST
Follow Us
HDFC Bank – the country's largest lender – has reshuffled portfolios of its senior management team – a first under managing director and chief executive officer Sashidhar Jagdishan who took charge of the bank three years ago in October 2020.

"The runway for our growth is large. This change is being done to bring in a very sharp focus on leveraging what we have built and for enhanced execution," Jagdishan said, explaining the reason for the responsibility overhaul. Last month, the Reserve Bank of India approved a three-year extension for Jagdishan.

Kaizad Bharucha, the deputy managing director of the bank in charge of wholesale banking, will have additional portfolios, which are Inclusive Banking Initiatives Group, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and environmental, social, and governance (ESG). Bharucha is also designated director for anti-money laundering (AML), Oversight and Monitoring Internal Ombudsman.

Significantly, Arvind Kapil, who is group head for retail assets, will now handle the mortgage portfolio, which was inherited following the merger with HDFC.

"Arvind Kapil, Group Head, will now spearhead the mortgage business (Home Loan, LAP, and HDFC Sales), creating long-lasting customer relationships with product bundling from the bank's portfolio of retail products and leveraging the vast distribution that has been created," according to an internal memorandum which has been reviewed by Business Standard.

Arvind Vohra, Group Head of retail branch banking, will now move as Group Head of Retail Assets (excluding Mortgages and Sustainable Livelihood Initiative [SLI]). "Having spearheaded the biggest retail expansion over the last many years, Arvind shall now focus on further increasing the retail assets penetration given the healthy balance sheet mix that we have now," the note said.

Also Read

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

In HDFC Bank integration process, 70% of HDFC top executives to retire

CAIT files complaint against Flipkart, Amitabh Bachchan for 'misleading' ad

Bajaj Allianz gets Rs 1,010 crore tax demand from GST intelligence

IndusInd, Federal Bank clock healthy double-digit growth in Q2 advances

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering pays Rs 10 lakh to settle case with Sebi

Flipkart unveils VIP subscription programme ahead of the festive season


Both Kapil and Vohra will continue to report to the managing director and chief executive officer.

HDFC Bank, which has been rapidly expanding its branch presence, decided to have two branch banking heads, instead of one.

Smita Bhagat and Sampath Kumar, both Group Heads, will be the two new Retail Branch Banking Heads of the bank. The bank has over 8,000 branches.

Smita Bhagat will lead branch banking for North, Central and East regions; Sampath Kumar will lead branch banking for West and South regions.

"To support business momentum and more synergistic working on the ground, the country is divided into two branch banking regions. The supporting verticals to the liability business like government and institutional business (GIB), alternate banking channel (ABCP), and Domestic NR, will now be part of Retail Branch Banking and will get integrated with the Retail Branch Banking hierarchy in the regions," the note said.

Ashima Bhat, Group Head, will now be responsible for Tele Sales/Relationship Channel while continuing to lead the Infrastructure function.

The bank said Bhat's key task would be to create a Bank within a Bank and further enhance the ability to provide relationship management services to the increasing base of our customer franchise.

Bhagat, Kumar, and Bhat would report into Ashish Parthasarathy in their new roles.

Arup Rakshit, Group Head, will now be responsible for the Treasury function and continue to report into Ashish Parthasarathy, who is the treasurer of the bank.

Parag Rao, who is the Group Head for Payments, Consumer Finance, and Digital Banking, will now be additionally responsible for Marketing, Liability Product Group, Third-Party Products, and Non-Resident Products.

The bank said Payzapp, Vyaapar, Smartbuy and other consumer-facing digital products would be run as Direct to Consumer Digital Businesses with their own separate profit and loss (P&L) and would be headed by Ravi Santhanam. Santhanam will continue to spearhead the digital sales of retail products as the chief marketing officer and will report to Parag Rao.

Anjani Rathor, Group Head, would now lead the Digital Customer Experience as chief digital experience officer of the bank and will report to Rao.

Rakesh Singh, who heads investment and private banking as Group Head, would spearhead the creation of Banking as a Service (BaaS) concept, HDFC Bank said.

"The BaaS channel is expected to become as big as the traditional channels in the years to come. Rakesh will also be responsible for Offshore International Banking," it said.

Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, chief information officer, would lead the entire IT and Digital function of the bank to unify all the technology and digital developments and to create a more holistic core and customer experience layer.

"The IT organisation of erstwhile HDFC Limited will be fully integrated with the overall IT and Digital structure. The integrated structure will be communicated subsequently," the note said.

All the new responsibilities come into effect from 1 October.
Topics : HDFC Bank Smart Portfolios Corporate social responsibility

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon