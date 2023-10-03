HDFC Bank rejigs portfolios of top brass; Arvind Kapil to head mortgages

HDFC Bank – the country's largest lender – has reshuffled portfolios of its senior management team – a first under managing director and chief executive officer Sashidhar Jagdishan who took charge of the bank three years ago in October 2020.

"The runway for our growth is large. This change is being done to bring in a very sharp focus on leveraging what we have built and for enhanced execution," Jagdishan said, explaining the reason for the responsibility overhaul. Last month, the Reserve Bank of India approved a three-year extension for Jagdishan.

Kaizad Bharucha, the deputy managing director of the bank in charge of wholesale banking, will have additional portfolios, which are Inclusive Banking Initiatives Group, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and environmental, social, and governance (ESG). Bharucha is also designated director for anti-money laundering (AML), Oversight and Monitoring Internal Ombudsman.

Significantly, Arvind Kapil, who is group head for retail assets, will now handle the mortgage portfolio, which was inherited following the merger with HDFC.

"Arvind Kapil, Group Head, will now spearhead the mortgage business (Home Loan, LAP, and HDFC Sales), creating long-lasting customer relationships with product bundling from the bank's portfolio of retail products and leveraging the vast distribution that has been created," according to an internal memorandum which has been reviewed by Business Standard.

Arvind Vohra, Group Head of retail branch banking, will now move as Group Head of Retail Assets (excluding Mortgages and Sustainable Livelihood Initiative [SLI]). "Having spearheaded the biggest retail expansion over the last many years, Arvind shall now focus on further increasing the retail assets penetration given the healthy balance sheet mix that we have now," the note said.

Both Kapil and Vohra will continue to report to the managing director and chief executive officer.

HDFC Bank, which has been rapidly expanding its branch presence, decided to have two branch banking heads, instead of one.

Smita Bhagat and Sampath Kumar, both Group Heads, will be the two new Retail Branch Banking Heads of the bank. The bank has over 8,000 branches.

Smita Bhagat will lead branch banking for North, Central and East regions; Sampath Kumar will lead branch banking for West and South regions.

"To support business momentum and more synergistic working on the ground, the country is divided into two branch banking regions. The supporting verticals to the liability business like government and institutional business (GIB), alternate banking channel (ABCP), and Domestic NR, will now be part of Retail Branch Banking and will get integrated with the Retail Branch Banking hierarchy in the regions," the note said.

Ashima Bhat, Group Head, will now be responsible for Tele Sales/Relationship Channel while continuing to lead the Infrastructure function.

The bank said Bhat's key task would be to create a Bank within a Bank and further enhance the ability to provide relationship management services to the increasing base of our customer franchise.

Bhagat, Kumar, and Bhat would report into Ashish Parthasarathy in their new roles.

Arup Rakshit, Group Head, will now be responsible for the Treasury function and continue to report into Ashish Parthasarathy, who is the treasurer of the bank.

Parag Rao, who is the Group Head for Payments, Consumer Finance, and Digital Banking, will now be additionally responsible for Marketing, Liability Product Group, Third-Party Products, and Non-Resident Products.

The bank said Payzapp, Vyaapar, Smartbuy and other consumer-facing digital products would be run as Direct to Consumer Digital Businesses with their own separate profit and loss (P&L) and would be headed by Ravi Santhanam. Santhanam will continue to spearhead the digital sales of retail products as the chief marketing officer and will report to Parag Rao.

Anjani Rathor, Group Head, would now lead the Digital Customer Experience as chief digital experience officer of the bank and will report to Rao.

Rakesh Singh, who heads investment and private banking as Group Head, would spearhead the creation of Banking as a Service (BaaS) concept, HDFC Bank said.

"The BaaS channel is expected to become as big as the traditional channels in the years to come. Rakesh will also be responsible for Offshore International Banking," it said.

Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, chief information officer, would lead the entire IT and Digital function of the bank to unify all the technology and digital developments and to create a more holistic core and customer experience layer.

"The IT organisation of erstwhile HDFC Limited will be fully integrated with the overall IT and Digital structure. The integrated structure will be communicated subsequently," the note said.

All the new responsibilities come into effect from 1 October.