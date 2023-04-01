Hero MotoCorp records increase of 15% in March sales to 519,342 units

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Saturday reported a 15 per cent rise in total sales at 5,19,342 units for March 2023 as compared to 4,50,154 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales last month were at 5,02,730 units as against 4,15,764 units in March 2022, a growth of 21 per cent, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Exports were, however, lower at 16,612 units as against 34,390 units in the year-ago month. In 2022-23, the company sold 53,28,546 units as against 49,44,150 units in 2021-22, up 8 per cent.

Domestic sales in FY23 stood at 51,55,793 units as compared to 46,43,526 units in FY22, a growth of 11 per cent. Exports were lower at 1,72,753 units as compared to 3,00,624 units in FY22, the company said.