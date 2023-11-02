Hero MotoCorp retail sales up 15% in first 17 days of festival season

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeler maker, on Thursday said that its retail sales have grown by 15 per cent during the first 17 days of the festival season this year as compared to the same period last year amid high demand for entry-level motorcycles.

The wholesales of Hero's entry-level motorcycles (75cc-125cc) – which comprises brands such as Passion, Glamour, and HF Deluxe – did not show significant growth in the first fiscal year, according to the SIAM data. In the 75cc-110cc segment, there was a marginal year-on-year (Y-o-Y) volume growth of only 0.34 per cent, with a total of 2.148 million units sold. Meanwhile, in the 110cc-125cc segment, volume sales witnessed a notable decline of 10.46 per cent year-on-year.

In the post-results call with analysts, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said that the company prepared well for the anticipated "bounce back of demand" during the festival season. The festival season for auto companies commences with the first day of Navratri and culminates with the celebration of Diwali. This year, Navratri began on October 15.

The company's dealers have increased their stock levels in anticipation of high sales during the festival season. Singh said the inventory levels will come down to 4-6 weeks once the festival season is over.

The company has been working on the strategy of "growing the core market" of entry-level motorcycle consumers. "We have put our best foot forward to inspire and invite the entry-level consumers to come into the market. And that is working very well for us. At the entry-level, HF Deluxe is doing well. That itself is seeing double-digit growth," Singh noted.

The rural demand has picked up quite well during the first 17 days of the festival season, which is good news for the industry, he observed.

In June this year, the company launched an upgraded Passion Plus. Singh said this motorcycle brand anyway sells around a million units per year and the June launch has been a success. "It is doing very well in terms of growth. It has seen 2.5x growth in retail as compared to what was in the last year. That is also expanding the market," he noted.

In August this year, Hero launched an upgraded model of Glamour. "Glamour has been very popular in the past in markets like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and East. That is coming back very well," Singh noted.

He said the demand for entry-level vehicles, in the first 17 days of the festival season, has been strong across the country: whether Rajasthan, central zone, north zone, or south zone.

Singh said that apart from the product portfolio, the company was assisted by better sales training and expansion of retail finance. "All of it has helped us see double-digit growth in the first 17 days of the festival season. We are looking forward to a good festival season," he noted.

The company's CEO, Niranjan Gupta, stated during the call, "We have grown by 15 per cent so far on the retail side (during the first 17 days)."

Singh said that the two-wheeler industry is also doing quite well during the ongoing festival season. "Although I will say that we are doing a lot more in expanding the market. Therefore, we are on a strong wicket here," he stated.