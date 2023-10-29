close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Hi-Tech Pipes Q2 results: Net profit grows over two-fold to Rs 10.53 cr

It had clocked Rs 4.34 crore net profit in the July-September period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing on Saturday

A worker stacks steel pipes in Ahmedabad

A worker stacks steel pipes in Ahmedabad

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hi-Tech Pipes has posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.53 crore in the September quarter, on higher income.
It had clocked Rs 4.34 crore net profit in the July-September period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.
The company's total income rose to Rs 746.73 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 599.40 crore in the year-ago quarter.
In a separate statement, Hi-Tech Pipes said total sales volumes increased by 17.45 per cent to 1 lakh tonnes, as compared to 0.85 lakh tonnes in Q2 FY23, led by better demand for steel tubes/structural steel products and value-added products.
Hi-Tech Pipes' Managing Director Ajay Kumar Bansal said during this quarter the company reported its highest ever revenue from operations. The healthy order book from government projects like Jal Jeevan Mission helped in maintaining a good momentum.
"We will continue to increase the share of value-added products in our product basket and increase the overall market share of the company in steel piping," he said.
The company's greenfield facility of large diameter pipes at Sanand in Gujarat is in advanced stages and is likely to start commercial production from the third quarter of FY24, Bansal said.
Hi-Tech Pipes owns and operates integrated manufacturing facilities at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh, Sanand in Gujarat and Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh with a total installed capacity of 5.80 lakh tonnes.
Besides steel pipes, the company also produces hollow sections, tubes, cold-rolled coils and strips, road crash barriers, solar mounting structures and a variety of other galvanised products.

Also Read

Hi-Tech Pipes's net profit grows 42% to Rs 16 crore in March 2023 quarter

Steel pipes manufacturer JTL Industries' sales grow 54% in Apr-Sept

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

ED conducts raids in Rajasthan to probe 'Jal Jeevan Mission' irregularities

Rs 16,484 cr from central fund under Jal Jeevan Mission lying unused: Govt

UltraTech Cement announces third round of capex of Rs 13,000 crore

Zydex eyes 15-20% revenue growth to Rs 375 cr across all verticals in FY24

India key mkt, will continue investments, accelerate electrification: Honda

X launches 2 new subscription plans, including ad-free 'Premium+'

Vodafone nears stake sale in $5.3 bn Spanish unit to Zegona: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Q2 results manufacturing Steel Industry

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon