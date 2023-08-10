Hindalco, Texmaco to manufacture aluminium rail wagons and coaches

Hindalco Industries Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd have entered a strategic alliance to develop and manufacture aluminium rail wagons and coaches. The alliance will help Indian Railways achieve its emission goals and bolster operating efficiency, the companies said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Hindalco will provide profiles, sheets and plates of its unique aluminium alloys, along with fabrication and welding expertise. Texmaco will bring in technical expertise and be responsible for the design, setting up of the factory, production line and providing skilled workers.

"An indigenous facility that can make high-quality aluminium wagons, coaches, large containers, and components will greatly supplement the Centre's fast-paced development of dedicated freight corridors that aims to boost efficiency and reduce freight tariffs," the filing said.





Also Read: Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad Satish Pai, managing director at Hindalco Industries, said, "With the launch of India’s first aluminium rake, we have demonstrated the benefits of higher payload and significant CO2 reduction that aluminium rakes offer. This partnership will further strengthen our role in enhancing the value proposition for the freight industry as well as for passenger mobility while helping the Railways achieve its net zero objectives."

Indian Railways has launched "Mission 3000 MT" with a target of doubling freight capacity to reach 3,000 million tons by 2027 through augmentation of rolling stock to achieve a 45 per cent market share in freight. To meet this ambitious target, the railways seek to improve wagon design, inviting wagon manufacturers to contribute their designs to enhance the overall capacity and the life of railway assets.

According to Sudipta Mukherjee, deputy managing director at Texmaco Rail & Engineering, this partnership holds "tremendous potential" in supporting the Indian Railways in its pursuit of introducing efficient rolling stock with a lesser carbon footprint.

Earlier this week, Hindalco Industries posted a 40 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 2,454 crore for the quarter that ended on June 30, dragged by lower income. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 4,119 crore in April-June 2022-23.

The company's total income declined to Rs 53,382 crore from Rs 58,229 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses were at Rs 50,055 crore as against Rs 52,185 crore a year ago.