Ashok Leyland seeks pre-pandemic sales volume in FY24 with new launches



Ashok Leyland, in sync with the industry, clocked peak MHCV sales volumes in 2017-18 at around 130,000 units. In FY23, the company's volumes stood at about 115,000 units. “This year, we are expecting at least to reach our highest peak,” said Sanjeev Kumar, head for MHCV at Ashok Leyland. Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja group, seeks pre-pandemic level of sales in medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) in Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24) to mark its "highest peak".



Kumar said that the MHCV industry in FY23 recorded a growth of 48 per cent while Ashok Leyland’s growth was 78 per cent. The growth would be driven by new launches and network addition, he said. The company plans some 15-16 launches in bus and truck segments in FY24, compared to 23 in FY23.



The company is betting on East and North India for MHCV growth. North India is the biggest market for its MHCV and is expected to grow further. East India is becoming a “very attractive” destination due to increasing infrastructure projects, Kumar said. Kumar said that the industry was “very close” to reaching all-time high numbers this year and the expectation is that it will grow at 8-10 per cent this year.

Also Read Ashok Leyland appoints Shenu Agarwal as new managing director, CEO Ashok Leyland showcases six commercial vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023 Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja dies at 87 in London: Family spokesperson Hinduja Global Solutions approves buyback of 6 mn shares at Rs 1,700 each Hinduja's offer to infuse Rs 300 cr more in Reliance General Insurance Tata Consumer biz to see high growth, open to acquisitions: Chandrasekaran CitiusTech Healthcare expands operations to Europe to make delivery model ONGC to fund construction of National Disaster Centre, Yatri Niwas in J-K Sequoia splits into 3 independent entities, India biz now Peak XV Partners Sequoia to separate China, India, Southeast Asia businesses by March '24



“Government policies were favouring the industry—it is spending a lot of money on infrastructure,” Kumar said. Last year, the company gained a 3 per cent market share in eastern India in MHCV. Across India, the gain in market share for the company was five per cent.