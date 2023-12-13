Sensex (0.05%)
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore in Gujarat

HCCB already operates facilities at Goblej in Kheda district and Sanand in Ahmedabad district

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) Ltd -- the bottling arm of beverage major Coca Cola in India -- on Wednesday said it is planning to invest Rs 3,000 crore in Gujarat to set up a state-of-the-art facility to manufacture juice and aerated beverages in Rajkot, which is projected to commence operations in 2026.
"The investment is expected to create a considerable industrial footprint, fostering substantial economic and social growth in the region," HCCB said in a statement.
"The Government of Gujarat, in turn, has assured comprehensive support to facilitate HCCB in obtaining all necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances, in a time-bound manner," said an HCCB statement.
HCCB already operates facilities at Goblej in Kheda district and Sanand in Ahmedabad district.
Now, HCCB's total employee strength in the state will more than double to 1,500.
"We foresee this project as a catalyst for regional development, bringing in new opportunities for local talent and reinforcing our commitment to Gujarat's economic and social progress," said an HCCB official.
HCCB operates 16 factories across India, where it manufactures 60 products under seven categories.
For the financial year ended March 31, 2023, HCCB reported a revenue of Rs 12,735.12 crore from its operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd Gujarat

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

