Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to have Hemant Rupani as its new CEO

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages to have Hemant Rupani as its new CEO

He will succeed the current HCCB CEO Juan Pablo Rodriguez, who is moving to a new opportunity in the Coca-Cola system, it added

Hindustan Coca-Cola

Starting his career in 1997 with the paints company ICI India Ltd, Rupani had stints in several leading companies across sectors. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Multinational beverages major The Coca-Cola Company on Tuesday announced the appointment of Hemant Rupani as the new CEO of its bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd, effective September 8.

Rupani is currently Mondelez International Inc's business unit president for Southeast Asia, which includes Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. He joins Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) after a nine-year career with Mondelez, the company said in a statement.

He will succeed the current HCCB CEO Juan Pablo Rodriguez, who is moving to a new opportunity in the Coca-Cola system, it added.

He had joined Mondelez in 2016 as Director of sales for India. He went on to serve as vice president and managing director for Vietnam before being promoted to his current role in 2022.

 

Starting his career in 1997 with the paints company ICI India Ltd, Rupani had stints in several leading companies across sectors, including PepsiCo in India, Infosys Technologies, Vodafone and Britannia Industries.

HCCB is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in India. In December 2024, The Coca-Cola Company announced an agreement for Jubilant Bhartia Group to acquire a 40 per cent stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Pvt. Ltd, HCCB's parent company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumartificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

TVS logistics firm attributes rising efficiency, lower costs to AI adoption

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Japan's SMFG considers making additional $1.1 bn investment in YES Bank

Oberoi Realty

Oberoi Realty-led group to pay Rs 919 cr to acquire bankrupt hotel firm

Acko Insurance

ACKO selected as preferred insurance partner for Tesla customers in India

life insurance, insurance

ManipalCigna to expand Tamil Nadu reach as Sarvah drives new business

Topics : Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages coca cola india

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon