Hindustan Zinc expected to have stable performance in coming quarters: CEO

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra has said the company is likely to deliver a stable performance in the coming quarters on the back of the government's thrust on expenditure on infrastructure and expectations of sustained growth in the country.

Notwithstanding the prevailing global uncertainty and the related challenges, projections on zinc demand in the country are promising, he said.

"There is an optimism of continued stable performance from the company in the coming quarters," Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.

Estimates suggest further decline in global economic growth this year to 2.8 per cent from 3.4 per cent last year, he added.

The company, he said in the company's Integrated Annual Report 2022-23, is ideally placed to harness the strong demand and emerging growth opportunities, led by the Indian growth story.

"We look forward to many more operational, financial and sustainability-led milestones and celebrations in the year ahead," he added.

He said going forward, the company is targeting higher production of mined and refined metal in the year ahead, complemented by increased saleable silver production.

"At the same time, we shall continue to scale new peaks in our journey towards the realisation of our ESG commitments," he said.

Hindustan Zinc is the world's second largest integrated zinc producer and fifth largest silver producer.

