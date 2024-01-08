Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Honda expands capacity to 1.97 mn units in scooter-only plant in Gujarat

Prior to this expansion, the plant had a capacity to produce 1.3 million units a year of scooter models like the Activa, Dio, Activa 125, Dio 125, etc

Honda Motorcycle plant

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday inaugurated a third assembly line in the company’s largest scooter-only plant in Vithlapur, Gujarat. The third line that would add an annual capacity of 650,000 units will take the total capacity of the facility to 1.97 million units per annum.

Prior to this expansion, the plant had a capacity to produce 1.3 million units a year of scooter models like the Activa, Dio, Activa 125, Dio 125, etc.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

HMSI’s Gujarat plant also has a dedicated engine line that serves as a base to manufacture global engines (for 250cc and above category two-wheelers) to serve the global demand, like Thailand, the United States, Europe, Japan, etc. India is one of the most important production bases for Honda globally in two-wheeler manufacturing capacity, the company said.

Tsutsumu Otani, President, Managing Director and CEO of HMSI, said, 'To serve customers more efficiently with speed, undertaking this capacity expansion plan will increase HMSI’s total annual production volumes significantly.'

HMSI also plans to increase the female workforce in the manufacturing area. 'The company has undertaken various initiatives to ensure the well-being of its female workforce, including infrastructure development like restrooms, crèche and even female security guards, medical staff and supervisors have been recruited,' the press statement said. The company did not wish to divulge further details.

The company is also actively working towards its goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 at the Gujarat plant. It currently uses 75 per cent electrical power from renewable energy sources (wind and solar power), utilises rainwater harvesting and is a zero liquid discharge and zero waste to landfill manufacturing facility.

Currently, HMSI has four manufacturing plants in the country – Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan), Narsapura (Karnataka) and Vithlapur (Gujarat).

Also Read

Honda launches new SUV Elevate priced at Rs 10.99L to reach H2 target

Oct auto retail sales dip 8% due to Shraddh period; Navratri sales up 18%

Honda begins production of mid-size SUV Elevate; to go on sale in September

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Auto retail sales up 9% in H1FY24; PVs, three-wheelers steal the show

Google News Initiative announces second cohort of startup labs in India

Royal Enfield to invest Rs 3,000 cr in Tamil Nadu for product development

Tanla Platforms appoints former TRAI Chief RS Sharma to board of directors

Power Mech Projects bags Rs 825 crore construction order from Mahan Energen

Ashok Leyland signs MoU with Tamil Nadu govt to invest Rs 1,200 cr

Topics : Honda Motorcycles Honda sales manufacturing Auto sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon