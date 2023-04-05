close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Honda Motor announces top management changes its Indian two-wheeler arm

Japanese auto major Honda Motor Co Ltd announced top management changes in its Indian two-wheeler arm with appointment of Tsutsumu Otani as President, CEO & Managing Director of Honda Motorcycle India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Honda

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japanese auto major Honda Motor Co Ltd on Wednesday announced top management changes in its Indian two-wheeler arm with the appointment of Tsutsumu Otani as the President, CEO & Managing Director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Otani, also a Vice President at Honda Motor Co., Japan, will succeed Atsushi Ogata, who returns to Shanghai, China as the Executive General Manager at Shanghai Branch, Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd with effect from April 1, 2023, the company said in a statement.

In 2022 Otani was appointed as Executive General Manager, Shanghai Branch Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. He started his career with Honda Japan in 1997 and held several leadership positions in the company's business in different global markets.

Ogata had spearheaded Honda's Indian two-wheeler operations for three years.

The company also announced the elevation of Vinay Dhingra, who was earlier Director General & Corporate Affairs, Strategic Information System and Honda India Foundation, HMSI, as the Senior Director Human Resource and Administration, Corporate Affairs, Information Technology and Honda India Foundation.

Besides, the company said Yogesh Mathur, previously Operating Officer Sales and Marketing) and Sanjeev Jain, earlier Operating Officer - New Model Purchase & Parts Strategy, are now elevated to the Board of Directors of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI).

Also Read

Pricing hurdle may hit Hero MotoCorp's entry into EV segment: Brokerages

Auto Expo returns after 3 years; some prominent firms to skip event

Honda introduces new Activa125, compliant with latest BS-VI norms

Q2 results: Hero MotoCorp net profit falls 9% YoY to Rs 682 crore

Honda's EV roadmap: Dedicated factory, first two e-scooter models in a year

Cyient shares jump 5% in mid-session trade after firm rejigs top leadership

Waaree Renewable Tech bags order to build 221.8 MW solar power project

Amp Energy to set up 1 GW capacity under PLI scheme for manufacturing

IKF Finance raises Rs 250 cr from Accion's Digital Transformation Fund

Smartr Logistics looking to raise $30 mn in Series A funding by August

Mathur, as the new Director, will be responsible for customer service, logistics planning and control, premium motorcycle business along with sales and marketing, it added.

On the other hand, Jain in his new position will be responsible for purchase and will be replacing V Sridhar who was Senior Director Purchase and has retired after completing over 23 years of association with HMSI, the company said.

Topics : Honda Motorcycles | Indian companies | Honda Motor

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Waaree Renewable Tech bags order to build 221.8 MW solar power project

solar projects
1 min read

Amp Energy to set up 1 GW capacity under PLI scheme for manufacturing

Solar Energy, Renewable Energy, Green Energy
2 min read

IKF Finance raises Rs 250 cr from Accion's Digital Transformation Fund

fundraising
2 min read

Smartr Logistics looking to raise $30 mn in Series A funding by August

Smartr Logistics
3 min read

Speciale Invest announces new Rs 200 crore fund for deep tech start-ups

tech
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

JP Morgan puts HCL on 'negative catalyst watch' ahead of Q4 results

JPMorgan Chase Tower
2 min read
Premium

Hikal ownership dispute: Kalyani family spar over 1993 agreement

Baba Kalyani
5 min read
Premium

More directors paid Rs 1 lakh per board meeting than before pandemic

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
4 min read
Premium

Mankind Pharma plans to brand medicines with API quality assurance

Mankind Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD Rajeev Juneja
4 min read

Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

havells
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon