Waaree Renewable Tech bags order to build 221.8 MW solar power project

The order is placed by a renewable energy arm of one of India's leading steel manufacturing companies

Press Trust of India New Delhi
solar projects

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Waaree Renewable Technologies on Wednesday said it has bagged an order to build a 221.8 MWp solar power project from a steel maker.

"We have received a Letter of Award (LoA) from one of India's leading steel manufacturing companies for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of a solar power project of 221.8 MWp DC capacity," it said in a BSE filing.

The order is placed by a renewable energy arm of one of India's leading steel manufacturing companies.

The project is likely to be completed in FY 2023-24, as per the terms of the contract.

Waaree Renewable did not disclose the financial details of the project.

Topics : renewable sources | renewable energy | solar power projects | solar power

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

