Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / FMCG distributors write to CCI over unfair practices by quick commerce cos

FMCG distributors write to CCI over unfair practices by quick commerce cos

The traditional distribution channel first raised the issue of the rise of quick commerce with the government in August

FMCG rural

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributors' associations have written to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over various issues faced by the traditional supply chain due to the rapid growth of quick commerce, including the appointment of these platforms as direct distributors of FMCG items by several companies.

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has also raised concerns over the operational model of these platforms in relation to the country’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regulations in its letter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The traditional distribution channel first raised the issue of the rise of quick commerce with the government in August.
 
AICPDF had written to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on the rapid growth of the quick commerce industry, which it said was hurting the trade.

In September, the matter was referred from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to the Competition Commission.

According to the letter accessed by *Business Standard*, the distributors' body said, “Quick commerce platforms operating dark stores appear to intentionally bypass regulations governing inventory-based e-commerce.”

More From This Section

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

FPCE writes to govt seeking realty-specific rules for homebuyers' interest

critical mineral block

India seeks binding critical minerals pact with US to boost manufacturing

Reservations to apply in internship scheme; Rs 800 crore pilot launched

125,000 openings listed by companies under PM Internship Scheme: Report

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

Analog Devices sees India as key R&D hub: Company's India head

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Sitharaman meets Mexican minister on backdrop of bilateral trade summit


It also stated, “By exercising significant control over their inventory, these platforms seem to violate the law in both letter and spirit.”

The letter further pointed out that predatory pricing, deep discounting, and monopolistic tendencies are prevalent in the quick commerce sector, threatening the existence of traditional Indian retail.

“These practices lead to unfair competition, making it impossible for traditional retailers to compete or survive,” the traditional trade distributors' association said in its letter to CCI.

The letter also highlighted that many quick commerce platforms have expanded using franchise models without sufficient due diligence. “We strongly urge the creation of a standard Franchise Act, similar to franchise laws in the USA, to protect the rights of franchisees,” the letter said. It explained that current franchise agreements are often one-sided, exploiting the absence of legal frameworks for franchisee protection in India.

The letter also raised concerns previously shared with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways regarding the use of private vehicles for food delivery and corporate purposes.

The trade body has asked CCI to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the operational model of quick commerce platforms and implement protective measures for traditional distributors and small retailers. It has also requested the facilitation of a dialogue between all stakeholders, including FMCG companies, quick commerce platforms, traditional distributors, and small retailers.

Also Read

Bissell

Bissell re-enters Indian market after 6 years, aims for future growth

Nestle

Manish Tiwary to become Nestle India MD after Narayanan retires in 2025

edible oil

Govt seeks explanation from edible oil companies on rising prices

GST

FMCG CEOs raise concerns over GST, ease of doing biz at World Food India

reliance store

Reliance Retail to transfer FMCG brands to RCPL, plans for major expansion

Topics : FMCGs CCI Competition Commission of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon