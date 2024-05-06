Business Standard
Now, ICICI Bank to let NRIs use international numbers for UPI in India

ICICI Bank's NRI customers residing in 10 countries can pay utility bills and merchants in India through iMobile Pay

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Now, ICICI Bank's NRI customers can use their international mobile number to make UPI payments instantly in India. To facilitate this, ICICI Bank has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The bank offers this facility in 10 countries, including the USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

"With this facility, the NRI customers of the bank can make payments for their utility bills, merchant and e-commerce transactions with their international mobile number registered with their NRE/NRO bank account held with ICICI Bank in India," the bank said in a press release on Monday.
The bank has made this service available through its mobile banking app, iMobile Pay. Previously, NRIs had to register an Indian mobile number with their banks to make UPI payments.

How can NRIs make UPI payments?

NRI customers of the bank can make UPI payments by scanning any Indian QR code, sending money to a UPI ID, or any Indian mobile number or Indian bank account.

Steps to activate the UPI facility on an international mobile number using iMobile Pay:

Step 1: Log in to the iMobile Pay app
Step 2: Click on 'UPI Payments'
Step 3: Verify Mobile Number
Step 4: Click on Manage -> My Profile
Step 5: Create a new UPI ID (select from the suggested options)
Step 6: Select the Account Number -> Submit

"With this facility, our NRI customers residing in 10 countries do not need to switch to an Indian mobile number to pay using UPI," said Sidharatha Mishra, Head – Digital Channels and Partnerships, ICICI Bank.

"With this initiative, we intend to leverage NPCI’s UPI infrastructure to strengthen and transform the digital payments ecosystem globally," he added.
First Published: May 06 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

