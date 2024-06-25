Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

ICICI Bank mcap tops $100 bn; becomes only sixth Indian co to hit milestone

The private sector lender joins likes of Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel, four other domestically-listed companies with market value of more than $100 bn

ICICI Bank

Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Bank’s market capitalisation on Tuesday crossed the $100-billion mark for the first time, becoming only the sixth company to do so. The private sector lender joins the likes of Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel—the four other domestically listed companies with a market value of more than $100 billion.

Previously, Infosys had also achieved the milestone. After hitting a record high of Rs 1,207, shares of ICICI Bank last closed at Rs 1,199, up 2.5 per cent, valuing the firm at Rs 8.44 trillion ($100 billion).

Over the past year, ICICI Bank's share price has risen nearly 29 percent, surpassing the 27 percent gains of the NSE Nifty 50 and the 20 percent gain of the Bank Nifty.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The board of directors of ICICI Bank is scheduled to declare its Q1FY25 results on July 27, 2024. In the previous quarter that ended March 31, ICICI Bank reported standalone net profit to 10,707.5 crore, up 17.4 percent from Rs 9,121.9 crore in the corresponding period previous year. Its net interest income in the January-March quarter grew to Rs 19,092.8 crore from Rs 17,666.8 crore a year ago.

The Bank also declared a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each.

Topics : ICICI Bank market capitalisation Indian markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon