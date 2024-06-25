Business Standard
'Tata Power Renewable Energy accepts bids for multiple-tenor bonds'

The issuer will pay a coupon of 7.93 per cent on both the bond issues and had invited bids for the same earlier in the day

Tata Power has accepted bids. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

India's Tata Power Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Tata Power Co, has accepted bids aggregating to 7 billion rupees ($83.92 million) for bonds maturing in five years and 10 years, respectively, three bankers said on Tuesday.
 
The issuer will pay a coupon of 7.93 per cent on both the bond issues and had invited bids for the same earlier in the day.
 
Here is the list of deals reported so far on June 25: Issuer Tenure Coupon (in per cent) Issue size (in Bidding Rating bln rupees)* date Tata Power 5 years 7.93 3.5 June 25 AA+ (India Renewable Energy Ratings) Tata Power 10 years 7.93 3.5 June 25 AA+ (India Renewable Energy Ratings) 3 year and 6 8.42 5 June 25 AA (Crisil) Godrej Industries months India 12 years To be decided 2+8 June 27 AAA (Crisil, Infradebt Icra) ONGC 3 years 8.39 1.60 June 25 AA (Crisil, Petro additions Icra) 2 years and To be decided 1.50+6 June 25 AAA (Icra) Citicorp Finance 1 month SBI 15 years To be decided 50+50 June 26 AAA (India Ratings, Icra) HDB 3 years and 8.35 5 June 24 AAA (Crisil, Financial 3 months Careedge) Sept 2027 reissue *Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues
First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

