Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Akasa Air denies operational disruptions from Boeing 737 advisories

Akasa Air denies operational disruptions from Boeing 737 advisories

On Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory to Indian airlines operating Boeing 737 planes regarding the potential risk

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Apart from Akasa Air, Air India Express and SpiceJet also operate Boeing 737 planes. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Akasa Air on Tuesday said there will be no disruptions to its flight operations due to the latest advisories regarding potential risk of a jammed rudder control system in Boeing 737 planes.

The airline operates a fleet of 25 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory to Indian airlines operating Boeing 737 planes regarding the potential risk.

An Akasa Air spokesperson said the identified issue does not impact its operations.

"Akasa can confirm that there will be no disruptions to our flight schedule as a result of the latest DGCA / Boeing advisories," the spokesperson said in a statement.

 

The airline did not mention whether its planes are impacted.

More From This Section

Spicejet

Grounded planes will be back in service within 24 months: SpiceJet to DGCA

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

GIC considering possible sale of 50% stake in Greenko Energy: Report

Daewoo targets Rs 500 cr revenue by FY27, plans to launch over 100 products

Daewoo targets Rs 500 cr revenue by FY27, plans to launch over 100 products

Foxconn

Foxconn firm Yuzhan Technology to invest Rs 13,180 crore in Tamil Nadu

Samsung India

CITU strike at Samsung unit continues for 30th day despite pay hike

A recent probe report by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) highlighted safety concerns involving Boeing 737 aircraft equipped with Collins Aerospace SVO-730 Rudder Rollout Guidance Actuators.

Against this backdrop, DGCA came out with the advisory.

In August, Boeing informed affected operators of 737 planes about the potential condition with the rudder rollout guidance actuator.

The rudder rollout guidance actuator helps align an airplane's rudder with its nose wheel during takeoff and landing. It ensures proper alignment and control during critical phases of flight.

Apart from Akasa Air, Air India Express and SpiceJet also operate Boeing 737 planes. Together, they have nearly 100 such aircraft.

Among other steps, DGCA advisory said that all Category III B approach, landing, and rollout operations, including practice or actual autoland, must be discontinued for these planes until further notice.

Category III B pertains to operations in low visibility conditions.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Akasa Air

Akasa Air launches customised travel packages for the festive season

air travel, flights, passengers, aviation, airlines

Air traffic soars as more passengers opt for direct flights to & from India

Akasa Air

Akasa Air plans to go public, aims to be profitable by 2028: CEO Vinay Dube

Akasa Air

Premji Invest, Claypond in $125 mn talks for minority stake in Akasa Air

Akasa Air

Successful trajectory towards profitability: Akasa Air on 2 years of flying

Topics : Akasa Air DGCA Boeing 737

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon