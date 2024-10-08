Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Spectrum payment: VIL in discussion with DoT for waiver of bank guarantee

Spectrum payment: VIL in discussion with DoT for waiver of bank guarantee

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has asked the telco to submit bank guarantees as an assurance for the spectrum payment of Rs 24,747 crore due in September next year

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company’s sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

VIL payment obligation to the government stood at Rs 2,09,520 crore as of June 30, 2024.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday said it has been in discussion with the Department of Telecom for the waiver of bank guarantee which the company is required to submit a year before the due date for payment of spectrum acquired prior to 2022.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has asked the telco to submit bank guarantees as an assurance for the spectrum payment of Rs 24,747 crore due in September next year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As per norms, bank guarantees need to be submitted at least one year before the payment due date.

 

"The company has made detailed representations to the DoT and continues to be engaged with DoT for removal of the bank guarantee requirements for spectrum acquired before 2022. This is also an industry ask," Vodafone Idea (VIL) said in a regulatory filing.

According to sources, the DoT has also reached out to the finance ministry on the issue of giving exemption to telcos from submitting bank guarantees for spectrum payment dues.

VIL has sought relief citing the spectrum auction rules of 2022 and 2024, under which the requirement for providing bank guarantees for the annual instalments has been removed.

More From This Section

BYD

BYD India to watch hybrid sales growth before deciding on plug-in launch

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air denies operational disruptions from Boeing 737 advisories

Spicejet

Grounded planes will be back in service within 24 months: SpiceJet to DGCA

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

GIC considering possible sale of 50% stake in Greenko Energy: Report

Daewoo targets Rs 500 cr revenue by FY27, plans to launch over 100 products

Daewoo targets Rs 500 cr revenue by FY27, plans to launch over 100 products

VIL has earlier cleared about Rs 16,000 crore interest obligation on the deferred payment and offered the government equities in the company. The government holds around 23 per cent stake in VIL.

VIL has also approached the government seeking relief on Rs 70,000 crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues after the Supreme Court rejected its curative petition for correction in the calculation of the statutory dues and waiver of penalty and interest thereof.

VIL payment obligation to the government stood at Rs 2,09,520 crore as of June 30, 2024, including deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,39,200 crore and AGR liability of Rs 70,320 crore.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vodafone

Vodafone Idea in talks with DoT to ease bank guarantees for older spectrum

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea expands long-term partnership with Ericsson for 5G rollout

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea falls 9% as company likely fails to submit bank guarantees

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vi's missed bank guarantees trigger DoT notice amidst waiver talk

telecom

Telecoms may be holding off on 5G expansion to strengthen 4G: Here's why

Topics : Vodafone Idea DoT spectrum payment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon