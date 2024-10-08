Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / GIC considering possible sale of 50% stake in Greenko Energy: Report

GIC considering possible sale of 50% stake in Greenko Energy: Report

The Singaporean sovereign wealth fund is in initial discussions with financial advisers to help evaluate a full or partial sale of its holding in Greenko

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

Greenko has 7.5 gigawatts of net installed capacity across wind, solar and hydro power in 15 states in India. | Representative Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Manuel Baigorri, Elffie Chew and Baiju Kalesh

GIC Pte is considering options for its 50 per cent stake in India’s Greenko Energy Holdings, including a possible sale that could be worth around $5 billion, people familiar with the matter said. 
 
The Singaporean sovereign wealth fund is in initial discussions with financial advisers to help evaluate a full or partial sale of its holding in Greenko, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A deal could value the renewable energy firm at about $10 billion, they said.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
Prospective investors include infrastructure-focused funds, sovereign wealth funds and other energy companies, the people said. Considerations are preliminary and GIC may decide not to pursue a sale, the people said.
 
Greenko, which has other backers including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, known as ADIA, and Japanese financial group Orix Corp., may also seek to raise funds in the coming months to help its growth, another person said.
 
A representative for GIC declined to comment. When asked about GIC’s plans, Greenko said the information was incorrect, without elaborating.
 
Greenko has 7.5 gigawatts of net installed capacity across wind, solar and hydro power in 15 states in India. Last year, it raised $700 million from GIC, ADIA, Orix and the company’s founders to invest in pumped storage projects.


 

Also Read

Haldiram

Blackstone Inc in advanced talks to acquire controlling stake in Haldiram's

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

Only 2 of 11 e-commerce platforms have minimum wage policy: Report

AUS W vs NZ W

AUS W vs NZ W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS won the toss and opts to bat

markets, stock market, stock, us stock market, trading

Hindenburg shorts Roblox, alleges inflated metrics like user numbers

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Spectrum payment: VIL in discussion with DoT for waiver of bank guarantee

Topics : GIC Greenko Greenko Energy Holdings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon