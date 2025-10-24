Friday, October 24, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / BEML, Italy's Tesmec ink pact to introduce surface miner equipment in India

BEML, Italy's Tesmec ink pact to introduce surface miner equipment in India

Surface miner equipment is heavy machinery used in open-cast mining that cuts and crushes rock and soil without drilling or blasting

BEML has ventured into underground mining with products such as underground mine cruiser, side discharge loader and load haul damper | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned BEML on Friday said it has joined hands with Italy's Tesmec, S.p.A to introduce surface miner equipment for mining operations in the country.

Surface miner equipment refers to heavy machinery used in open-cast mining operation. This includes surface miners, which cut and crush rock and soil without drilling or blasting.

Other types of surface mining equipment include draglines, bucket-wheel excavators, blasthole drills, dozers, and large mining trucks.

In a filing to the BSE, the company said, "BEML Ltd and Tesmec, S.p.A Italy have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), for introducing surface miner equipment by BEML for mining application."  Being India's leading mining and construction equipment manufacturer, BEML offers a comprehensive and diverse range of mining machinery for both opencast and underground mines.

 

BEML produces machines such as hydraulic excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders, wheel dozers, dump trucks, motor graders, pipe layers, tyre handler, water sprinklers and backhoe loaders.

BEML has ventured into underground mining with products such as underground mine cruiser, side discharge loader and load haul damper.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

