IHCL partners Chalet Airport Hotel to open 400-key Taj at IGI Airport's T3

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday announced the signing of a 400-key Taj branded hotel at Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3 in New Delhi in partnership with Chalet Airport Hotel.

The 400-key hotel will be situated adjacent to the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3, an integrated terminal used for both international and domestic flights in New Delhi, and is in proximity to Aero City, IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

"The world-class Taj branded hotel at one of the busiest airports in Asia will be a significant addition to our portfolio in the National Capital Region (NCR). With this addition the Taj brand is now present in the country's largest airports - Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Chhatwal added.

"It was a well thought out decision to choose the 'Taj' brand for this marque asset. We look forward to a grand opening of the Taj at the New Delhi Airport in a couple of years, Chalet Hotels Managing Director and CEO Sanjay Sethi said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 15 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands across the National Capital Region, including three under development.

Also Read IHCL net profit rises four-fold to Rs 339 crore in Q4, total income jumps Ashneer Grover slams Delhi's IGI airport for long wait, shares suggestions Customs seizes gold jewellery worth over Rs 94 lakh at IGI airport Number of operational airports in country rises to 140 from 74 in 2014 With 59 mn travellers, Delhi's airport was 9th busiest in the world in 2022 NCLAT closes Insolvency case against Marvel Realtors & Developers 70% of MSMEs believe more than 50% of customers will pay using UPI Dish TV minority shareholders seek EGM, removal of 2 independent directors Number of cases under IBC gone up by 24% in Q4FY23, says CARE Ratings INOX invests in Tata Steel's Dhenkanal plant to set up air separation units