Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IMFA to acquire Tata Steel's ferro chrome plant in Odisha for ₹610 crore

IMFA to acquire Tata Steel's ferro chrome plant in Odisha for ₹610 crore

With this deal, IMFA becomes India's largest and the world's sixth-largest ferro-chrome producer

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

The acquisition adds 99 MVA furnace capacity - 66 MVA operational and 33 MVA under construction - taking IMFA's total installed capacity beyond 0.5 million tonnes per annum, the company said in a statement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) has signed definitive agreements to acquire Tata Steel's ferro chrome plant at Kalinganagar, Odisha, for a base consideration of Rs 610 crore.

The acquisition adds 99 MVA furnace capacity - 66 MVA operational and 33 MVA under construction - taking IMFA's total installed capacity beyond 0.5 million tonnes per annum, the company said in a statement.

With this deal, IMFA becomes India's largest and the world's sixth-largest ferro-chrome producer.

Spread across 115 acres, the Kalinganagar facility includes four furnaces capable of producing 100,000 tonnes per annum, expected to rise to 150,000 tonnes once a fifth furnace is commissioned. The plant's proximity to IMFA's captive chrome ore mines is expected to yield cost savings and operational synergies.

 

The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is likely to close within three months.

Also Read

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

ACME Solar Q2 results: Profit up seven-fold to ₹115 cr on higher revenue

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market Highlights: D-St at 2-wk low; Nifty below 25,600; Sensex down 519 pts; Metal, IT drag

Kotak Solitaire Credit Card unlocks privileged pre-sale access to District by Zomato's rare, exclusive dining experiences

Fine dining, invite-only: Kotak Solitaire brings private chef tables to you

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada may cancel visas for Indians, Bangladeshis, join forces with US

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q2FY26 results: Profit up 6.4% at ₹21,504 crore, NII rises 3.3%

Calling the acquisition "transformational," IMFA Managing Director Subhrakant Panda said it would fast-track the company's expansion plans and strengthen its position in the domestic market amid growing demand for ferrochrome. He added that the deal will be funded through internal accruals, underscoring IMFA's financial strength.

The company also reported second-quarter earnings, with net profit declining to Rs 98.77 crore from Rs 125.72 crore a year back.

Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director of IMFA, said: "Ferro Chrome prices moved up noticeably towards the end of the second quarter due to elevated chrome ore costs for non-integrated producers and a sharp cutback in output in South Africa. This is partially reflected in the current results, and we expect to see the full impact in the ongoing quarter with the increase in benchmark as well as higher spot prices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

airtel bharti airtel

Bharti Airtel to approach DoT on AGR in coming days: Gopal Vittal

startup funding, startups

Affirma Capital leads $56 mn investment in RMSI to tap AI, mapping growth

S Sankarsubramanium, Coromandel International

Coromandel International MD S Sankarasubramanian named new Chairman of FAI

SpiceJet

SpiceJet appoints ex-IndiGo COO Sanjay Kumar as Executive Director

Studio Ghibli, ChatGPT, OpenAI, artificial intelligence

Japanese publishers urge OpenAI to stop using their work for training AI

Topics : Company News IMFA Tata Steel Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsStock Market HolidayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon