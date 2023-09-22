Income Tax dept conducts search operations at Lux Industries premises

The Income Tax department Friday conducted search operations at the various premises of hosiery major city-based Lux Industries Limited, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It is alleged that the company had evaded taxed to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

The company in its regulatory filing with the BSE said that a search is being conducted at the premises of the firm and full cooperation is being extended to the central agency's officials.

"We would like to further inform that as the survey is yet to conclude, we are unable to make the assessment of its impact. Once the survey concludes the company will update the stock exchanges in case there is any material impact resulting from the above survey," the company said.

The company shares fell 3.02 per cent on the NSE and closed at Rs 1473.50 apiece.

Also Read CCI approves acquisition of Marnix Lux SA by Concentrix Corporation Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began Govt to set up task force for land governance in North-Eastern states Competition Commission of India approves Concentrix-Marnix Lux deal Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources IL&FS Transportation Networks appoints Danny Samuel as the new CEO Blinkit partners with Unicorn APR to deliver iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Ambuja Cements incorporates three new subsidiaries to boost business Blinkit to deliver iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 plus within 15 minutes Lupin inks pact to acquire five legacy brands from Menarini Group