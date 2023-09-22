Income Tax dept conducts search operations at Lux Industries premises

The Income Tax department Friday conducted search operations at the various premises of hosiery major city-based Lux Industries Limited, the company said in a regulatory filing.
It is alleged that the company had evaded taxed to the tune of Rs 200 crore.
The company in its regulatory filing with the BSE said that a search is being conducted at the premises of the firm and full cooperation is being extended to the central agency's officials.
"We would like to further inform that as the survey is yet to conclude, we are unable to make the assessment of its impact. Once the survey concludes the company will update the stock exchanges in case there is any material impact resulting from the above survey," the company said.
The company shares fell 3.02 per cent on the NSE and closed at Rs 1473.50 apiece.
Also Read
CCI approves acquisition of Marnix Lux SA by Concentrix Corporation
Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began
Govt to set up task force for land governance in North-Eastern states
Competition Commission of India approves Concentrix-Marnix Lux deal
Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources
IL&FS Transportation Networks appoints Danny Samuel as the new CEO
Blinkit partners with Unicorn APR to deliver iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus
Ambuja Cements incorporates three new subsidiaries to boost business
Blinkit to deliver iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 plus within 15 minutes
Lupin inks pact to acquire five legacy brands from Menarini Group
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)