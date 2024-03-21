Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Income Tax dept imposes Rs 103.63 crore penalty on Tata Chemicals

Shares of Tata Chemicals settled 0.31 per cent higher at Rs 1,035.10 per cent on the BSE

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Income Tax Department has imposed a penalty of Rs 103.63 crore on Tata Chemicals for violation related to disallowance of interest.
In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Tata Chemicals said it has received an order from National Faceless Assessment Centre, Income Tax Department, levying a penalty of Rs 103.63 crore under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act for disallowance of interest under section 36(1)(iii) of the Act.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Based on the merits of the matter, prevailing law and the advice of the counsel, Tata Chemicals said it is planning to appeal against this order before the National Faceless Appeal Centre (appellate authorities).
The company said it reasonably expects favourable orders from the appellant authorities.
Tata Chemicals is a Tata group company.
Shares of Tata Chemicals settled 0.31 per cent higher at Rs 1,035.10 per cent on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

How to save money? Here are the 10 ways to save your tax in FY 2023-24

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Registration opens for 291 MTS, TA posts

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Budget 2024: Rebate under new income tax regime may be hiked to Rs 7.5 lakh

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

Aster DM's deal to separate India and GCC businesses nears completion

Accenture fans IT industry spending gloom with annual forecast cut

Kia India to increase prices of vehicles by up to 3% from April 1

Volkswagen targets 2-3 times faster growth than Indian PV industry in 2024

Schneider Electric invests Rs 100 cr in new cooling factory in Bengaluru

Topics : Income tax penalty Tata Chemicals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon