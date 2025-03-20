Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / BIS raids Amazon, Flipkart warehouses; over 10,000 uncertified items seized

BIS raids Amazon, Flipkart warehouses; over 10,000 uncertified items seized

BIS raids Amazon and Flipkart warehouses at multiple locations, seizing substandard toys, blenders, bottles, electric water heaters, and speakers, violating the BIS Act 2016

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has found multiple items lacking the mandatory certification during recent raids in various warehouses of e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, the national standards body of India said in an ‘X’ post on Wednesday.   
BIS said it took this step in a bid to enhance consumer safety from potentially hazardous products. In a series of raids conducted at Amazon and Flipkart warehouses in Gurgaon, Lucknow, and Delhi, it seized more than 7,000 substandard items including electric water heaters, toys, blenders, bottles, and speakers that were found to be without BIS Standard Mark in violation of Section 17 of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act, 2016.
 
 
 
“By seizing these substandard items, BIS ensures that only products meeting safety standards are sold to consumers, thereby protecting them from substandard goods,” said the national standards body.

As part of the ongoing crackdown on uncertified products, BIS officials also conducted a surprise raid at the Amazon and Flipkart warehouses in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur that led to the seizure of 3,600 uncertified products from both e-commerce giants.
 
This comes after a similar operation conducted in February 2025 at an Amazon warehouse in Gurugram, where authorities seized 58 aluminium foils, 34 metallic water bottles, 25 toys, 20 hand blenders, seven Polyvinyl Chloride cable (PVC) cables, two food mixers, and one speaker, all of which were non-certified.
 
Similarly, a raid at a Flipkart warehouse in Gurugram, operated by Instakart Services Pvt Ltd, led to the seizure of 534 uncertified stainless steel vacuum-insulated bottles, 134 toys, and 41 speakers.
 
According to media reports, the uncertified items seized included brands such as Digismart, Activa, Inalsa, Cello Swift, and Butterfly among others.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

