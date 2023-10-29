India is all set to get a new largest luxury shopping destination

India is all set to get a new luxury shopping address as Reliance Industries is set to open the country's largest luxury shopping destination — Jio Wo, which is spread over 750,000 sq ft of space at Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The mall will house luxury brands like Bulgari, Cartier, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Valentino, Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, and Pottery Barn, among others.

This will be Bulgari's first store in the country. The mall will offer services like personal shoppers, VIP concierge, wedding concierge, and porter service.

Currently, India has only a few luxury-only shopping destinations, which include DLF Emporio, The Chanakya Mall, UB City, and Palladium. Prior to this, a few luxury brands were available at five-star hotels.

Experts say that the luxury scene in India has changed, and demand is on the rise; sales throughput has improved over the years, especially since the pandemic.

"Indians no longer just go to malls to see and then shop overseas; people are buying here as well. Also, the price parity between goods sold here and in international markets has reduced," said Bimal Sharma, head of retail for India at CBRE.

He explained that the merchandise now sold in the country is from the current season and not old stock, which was the case earlier, so there is no delay, which has also helped luxury brands in the country.

According to data by Statista, the revenue in the country's luxury goods market amounts to $7.74 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow annually by 1.38 per cent (CAGR 2023-2028). It also pointed out that, in India, the largest segment is luxury watches and jewellery, with a market volume of $2.24 billion in 2023.

The research firm also noted that 2.3 per cent of the total revenue of the luxury market will be generated through online sales by 2023. Globally, the most revenue is generated in the United States ($75.69 billion in 2023).

Sharma added that, with Jio World Plaza, this is a whole new dimension of luxury retailing where a large shopping centre is dedicated just to luxury, which will house all the big brands.

Also Read How is India's luxury market turning into a magnet for foreign brands? DLF Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 12.2% to Rs 527 crore Style statement that goes with you everywhere: shopping for luxury handbags Home safe in retirement, best online shopping: Top personal finance stories DLF Q4 net profit jumps 41% YoY to Rs 570 crore; revenue down by 5.9% SECL achieves record 100 MT of coal dispatch with 17.5% growth in FY23 McLeod Russel set to focus on Uganda, India estates after Vietnam exit Trident Realty to invest Rs 700 cr to build independent floors at Panchkula IRB Infrastructure Trust gets LoA for Rs 4,428 crore project from NHAI Global foray an option under evaluation, says Reliance Jio President

"Mumbai will get its first proper address to shop for pure-play luxury in the country. While there is Palladium, it is not completely luxury retail. Jio World Plaza will take luxury retailing to a new level. So far, the largest space for luxury retail in the country was DLF Emporio in Delhi," said Shubhranshu Pani, founder of Treta Advisors, a real estate consultancy firm.