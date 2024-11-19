India is one of the fastest-growing emerging markets for Airbnb, the US-based vacation rental company.
Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, general manager of Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, said in an interview with Business Standard that nights booked by Indian guests in the domestic market grew by over 30 per cent in the first three quarters of 2024 compared to the same period last year.
Bajaj added, “Overall, India is one of the fastest-growing emerging markets for Airbnb. Our CEO (chief executive officer) has talked about how important global expansion is. In fact, if you look at last quarter's results, the growth rate of some of these global markets, which are part of the global expansion for us, is double that of some of our core markets. So, we will continue to create more awareness about Airbnb in the market. And I think we have a long-term horizon.”
Bajaj explained that the growth rate of some of the expansion markets, including India, is double that of the company’s core market regions like the US, Canada, Australia, France, and the UK.
Earlier this month, Brian Chesky, chairman, CEO, and co-founder of Airbnb, stated during the company’s earnings call that there are massive opportunities in emerging markets. Globally, Airbnb's revenue grew 10 per cent year-on-year to $3.7 billion in Q3.
“There are nine markets I’m focused on. In the Americas, it’s Mexico and Brazil. In Europe, it’s Germany, Italy, and Spain. And in Asia, it’s the big four countries: Korea, Japan, India, and China. This is what I’ve described as a medium-term horizon,” Chesky added.
To expand further in India and tap into the Gen Z population, Airbnb India announced Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan as the host for an exclusive wellness and yoga retreat in Goa for a group of up to four guests. This is Airbnb’s second celebrity host in six months, after Janhvi Kapoor hosted guests in her Chennai home. Bookings for the retreat will start on November 27, and guests will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.
More From This Section
“I’m really excited to welcome guests to this special wellness and yoga retreat in Goa, only on Airbnb,” said Sara Ali Khan. “Surrounded by nature’s beauty, we’ll focus on nourishing the mind, body, and soul while creating meaningful memories together. It’s an opportunity to unwind, reconnect, and embrace life’s simple pleasures in an unforgettable setting.”
This initiative follows Airbnb India’s effort to promote Goa’s serene hinterlands and support the state government’s vision of “Goa beyond beaches,” after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Goa Tourism Department in 2022.
“We are ecstatic to welcome Sara as Airbnb’s latest host. With the rise of Indian travellers seeking unique and immersive experiences when they explore destinations, combined with Bollywood as a cultural zeitgeist, this retreat promises to be unlike any other. It also offers a glimpse into wellness tourism as an exciting emerging travel trend,” said Bajaj in a statement.
Rohan Khaunte, Minister for Tourism, Government of Goa, said, “Goa's evolution as a wellness destination highlights the state's incredible diversity. In partnership with Airbnb, we are committed to promoting Goa as a harbour for high-quality tourism and experiences that travellers can discover, cherish, and rejoice in.”