Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Bank lending rate cut hinges on monetary policy action: SBI MD V Tonse

Bank lending rate cut hinges on monetary policy action: SBI MD V Tonse

Banks will look to the monetary policy stance and policy rate action to decide future steps, Tonse, who oversees retail business and operations

V Tonse, managing director, State Bank of India

V Tonse, managing director, State Bank of India

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s call for making lending rates affordable may not resonate anytime soon with banks as they struggle with margin compression and await cues from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on liquidity and rate action.
 
Hinting that any lending rate cut is still some distance away, V Tonse, managing director of the State Bank of India (SBI), said there is still some aggression in the market on deposit pricing. Additionally, the uptick in inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has impacted the outlook on interest rates.
 
The year-on-year inflation rate based on the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October 2024 stood at 6.21 per cent, above the 6.0 per cent upper end of the RBI’s tolerance band.
 
 
Banks will look to the monetary policy stance and policy rate action to decide future steps, Tonse, who oversees retail business and operations, said on the sidelines of the SBI Conclave on Banking and Economics.
 
Most banks use the policy repo rate as the external benchmark for setting lending rates for retail and small borrowers. Corporate loans are linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), which is tied to the incremental cost of funds.
 
In the October monetary policy review, the RBI changed its stance to neutral from "withdrawal of accommodation," raising hopes for rate action. However, the high inflation print in October dampened these expectations. After raising the policy repo rate by 250 basis points between May 2022 and February 2023 to 6.5 per cent, the RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged so far.
 
Earlier this month, SBI executives indicated during the post-Q2 results interaction that while deposit interest rates may have peaked, the yield on advances is expected to improve as the bank has increased its MCLR rates. There remains room for further upward revisions in the MCLR, reflecting the rising cost of funds.

More From This Section

adani

Adani Infra to pick 30% stake in PSP Projects, make an open offer

Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director of NTPC and NTPC Green

Moderated NGEL price band with changing market sentiments: NTPC CMD

PremiumMS Dhoni

India Cements under UltraTech not to retain vice president M S Dhoni

Tata power

Tata Power inks deal with Bhutan's firm for 5,000 MW clean energy projects

Blackstone Inc, Blackstone deal

Blackstone strikes $8 bn deal for sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs

 
Speaking at the SBI Conclave on Monday, Sitharaman called upon banks to make interest rates more affordable, especially at a time when the government wants industries to build capacity. She described the current high cost of borrowing as “very stressful.”
 
A chief financial officer of a public sector bank said any softening in lending rates hinges on the inflation trajectory. “Loan rate cuts may become a possibility by the end of this financial year or early next year (FY26). With a good monsoon, the hope is that food price-driven inflation may cool down by early calendar 2025, leading the Reserve Bank of India to reduce policy rates in Q1FY26. There is also the issue of protecting interest margins, which have been under pressure for the last few quarters. MCLR rates may rise by 5–10 basis points further,” the official said.
 
Soumyajit Niyogi, director of the core analytical group at India Ratings, said rate cuts on the lending side will take time as banks are still grappling with interest margin compression.
 
The net interest margin (NIM) for scheduled commercial banks in India declined by 21 basis points year-on-year to 2.62 per cent in the July-September period of 2024. Rising deposit costs, coupled with slower growth in low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits, impacted NIM, according to CareEdge Ratings.
 
Banks will also monitor the RBI’s stance on liquidity and rate action, which depends on how inflation behaves, Niyogi added.
 

Also Read

Debasish Panda, Chairman, IRDAI (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Irdai chairman cautions against 'ills' in bank-led insurance distribution

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends celebration of 100th year of SBI Horniman branch and launch of volume 5 of SBI's evolution book in Mumbai | Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

Banks need to make loans more affordable, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman responds to X user seeking 'relief for middle class'

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Severe action to be taken for causing harassment to taxpayers: Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

May ease tariffs if no harm to economy, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister monetary policy sbi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon