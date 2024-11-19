Bank lending rate cut hinges on monetary policy action: SBI MD V Tonse

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s call for making lending rates affordable may not resonate anytime soon with banks as they struggle with margin compression and await cues from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on liquidity and rate action.
Hinting that any lending rate cut is still some distance away, V Tonse, managing director of the State Bank of India (SBI), said there is still some aggression in the market on deposit pricing. Additionally, the uptick in inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has impacted the outlook on interest rates.
The year-on-year inflation rate based on the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October 2024 stood at 6.21 per cent, above the 6.0 per cent upper end of the RBI’s tolerance band.
Banks will look to the monetary policy stance and policy rate action to decide future steps, Tonse, who oversees retail business and operations, said on the sidelines of the SBI Conclave on Banking and Economics.
Most banks use the policy repo rate as the external benchmark for setting lending rates for retail and small borrowers. Corporate loans are linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), which is tied to the incremental cost of funds.
In the October monetary policy review, the RBI changed its stance to neutral from "withdrawal of accommodation," raising hopes for rate action. However, the high inflation print in October dampened these expectations. After raising the policy repo rate by 250 basis points between May 2022 and February 2023 to 6.5 per cent, the RBI has kept the repo rate unchanged so far.
Earlier this month, SBI executives indicated during the post-Q2 results interaction that while deposit interest rates may have peaked, the yield on advances is expected to improve as the bank has increased its MCLR rates. There remains room for further upward revisions in the MCLR, reflecting the rising cost of funds.
Speaking at the SBI Conclave on Monday, Sitharaman called upon banks to make interest rates more affordable, especially at a time when the government wants industries to build capacity. She described the current high cost of borrowing as “very stressful.”
A chief financial officer of a public sector bank said any softening in lending rates hinges on the inflation trajectory. “Loan rate cuts may become a possibility by the end of this financial year or early next year (FY26). With a good monsoon, the hope is that food price-driven inflation may cool down by early calendar 2025, leading the Reserve Bank of India to reduce policy rates in Q1FY26. There is also the issue of protecting interest margins, which have been under pressure for the last few quarters. MCLR rates may rise by 5–10 basis points further,” the official said.
Soumyajit Niyogi, director of the core analytical group at India Ratings, said rate cuts on the lending side will take time as banks are still grappling with interest margin compression.
The net interest margin (NIM) for scheduled commercial banks in India declined by 21 basis points year-on-year to 2.62 per cent in the July-September period of 2024. Rising deposit costs, coupled with slower growth in low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits, impacted NIM, according to CareEdge Ratings.
Banks will also monitor the RBI’s stance on liquidity and rate action, which depends on how inflation behaves, Niyogi added.