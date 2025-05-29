Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India can become net exporter of sustainable aviation fuel: Boeing exec

India can become net exporter of sustainable aviation fuel: Boeing exec

With aviation contributing roughly 2-3% of global carbon emissions, SAF is viewed as a critical solution for cutting these emissions

With aviation contributing roughly 2–3 per cent of global carbon emissions, SAF is viewed as a critical solution for cutting these emissions. (Photo: Reuters)

Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has the potential to emerge as a net exporter of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) amid global efforts to reduce carbon emissions from the aviation sector, according to a senior Boeing executive.
 
Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 in New Delhi, Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India and South Asia, pointed to the abundant availability of feedstock, such as agricultural residue, which can be leveraged for SAF production.
 
With aviation contributing roughly 2–3 per cent of global carbon emissions, SAF is viewed as a critical solution for cutting these emissions. Gupte noted that India is poised to add 2,500 new civil aircraft over the next two decades, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing aviation markets. Indian carriers have already ordered more than 1,000 aircraft in recent years.
 
 
Gupte observed that India’s modernising aircraft fleet would aid decarbonisation efforts and suggested the country could take a leading role in scaling up biofuel production for aviation. The main challenge, he said, would not lie in aircraft or engineering technology, but in ensuring adequate and cost-effective supply of SAF, which currently costs 2.5 to 3.5 times more than traditional Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).
 

To meet the global net-zero aviation target by 2050, annual production must reach 185 million tonnes of SAF. India, with its wide range of feedstock — including used cooking oil and farm waste — has the capacity to produce 8–10 million tonnes annually, Gupte said.
 
"This means that India can actually provide over 5 per cent of the world's SAF requirements... India can be an exporter of SAF. This creates an opportunity. This means India can help decarbonise the civil aviation industry," Gupte said, adding that turning agricultural waste into SAF will be a tremendous opportunity.
 
Boeing, a leading global aerospace manufacturer, continues to maintain a strong operational presence in India.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

First Published: May 29 2025 | 8:44 PM IST

