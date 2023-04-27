close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's anti-trust law raises penalty, seeks deposit before appeal

India's income tax law too requires a deposit of 20% before appeal

Bloomberg
Parliament

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 10:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Menaka Doshi

Changes to India’s antitrust law will allow the regulator to impose much larger penalties and require companies to pay part of the dues before an order can be appealed, a move some analysts say signals protectionism.
 
Parliament this month permitted the Competition Commission of India to levy penalties for anti-competitive behavior and abuse of dominance based on global turnover of the firm, where earlier the up to 10% penalty was on the turnover of the affected business in India. It also said any party challenging a CCI order must first pay 25% of the penalty as deposit.

This will penalize global companies more and could include revenue from products and services not covered under anti-competitive conduct. “This provision strikes at the heart of the proportionality principle upheld by the Supreme Court,” said Avaantika Kakkar, partner and head of the competition practice at Mumbai-based law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. “It is likely to be the subject of judicial scrutiny in the future.”
Given the sizable penalties ordered by CCI — from 67 billion rupees ($818 million) on an alleged cement cartel to 22 billion rupees on Google — and chronic judicial delays, the deposit precondition is “a steep ask, will result in denial of right of appeal and block capital for firms,” said Nisha Kaur Uberoi, partner and national competition head at Trilegal in Mumbai.

Until now, no deposit amount had been codified in India though courts have often directed similar actions. Among other major jurisdictions, the European Union requires full penalty to be paid but admission of an appeal is not contingent on that. India’s competition regulator has issued no penalty guidelines yet.
India’s income tax law too requires a deposit of 20% before appeal. The requirement of a deposit assumes the action of the tax administration is correct, said Mukesh Butani, a partner at Delhi-based BMR Legal Advocates. The Department of Revenue loses 65% of cases once they are appealed, last available government data show.

Also Read

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Income Tax dept reduces time for taxmen to decide on refund adjustment

Buoyant tax collections cushion govt on fiscal front; ITR reforms likely

Google may face a third CCI fine in less than a month. Now for Android TV

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Green hydrogen firm Ohmium closes $250 million Series C fundraise

Mankind Pharma's initial public offering subscribed 87% on day 2 of issue

UTI AMC reports 60% jump in Q4 net profit to Rs 86 cr on lower expenses

HCLTech wins digital transformation deal from Heubach Group


Combined with the power to scrutinize a larger set of local and international M&A deals within shorter timelines, the recent changes broaden the sweep of the country’s competition law at a time when the antitrust regulator is hamstrung by the lack of a chairperson and quorum to pass orders.
The CCI will have to build capacity very quickly, said Kaur Uberoi. The changes will come into effect when notified in the government gazette.
Topics : Google anti-trust case CCI antitrust law

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group denies picking up stake in MG Motors, BYD Group

jsw
2 min read

India's anti-trust law raises penalty, seeks deposit before appeal

Parliament
3 min read

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

Green hydrogen firm Ohmium closes $250 million Series C fundraise

fundraising
3 min read

Mankind Pharma's initial public offering subscribed 87% on day 2 of issue

Mankind Pharma
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

Hinduja lone bidder for RCap in second auction, offers Rs 9,650 cr

Reliance Capital
3 min read

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

Results
1 min read

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors
2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

Maruti Suzuki
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon