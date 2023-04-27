close

HCLTech wins digital transformation deal from Heubach Group

HCLTech will deliver an IT system for Heubach Group across 11 countries to include deployment of hybrid cloud, cybersecurity solutions, and end-user services and secure networks

HCLTech

Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
Global pigment and chemicals manufacturer Heubach Group has selected HCLTech to drive its digital transformation agenda, HCLTech announced on Wednesday.
HCLTech will deliver an IT system for Heubach Group across 11 countries to include deployment of hybrid cloud, cybersecurity solutions, and end-user services and secure networks. The new IT system will help Heubach Group achieve its strategic objectives and drive productivity and growth. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

“We were extremely selective about our preferred digital transformation partner and HCLTech, with its proven track record in delivering flexible and resilient IT systems, fits the bill. We have been impressed by the pace and scale of its delivery and are looking forward to cooperating with HCLTech,” said Oliver Neubrand, CFO at Heubach Group.
Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, Heubach Group produces organic, inorganic, and anti-corrosive pigments, pigment preparations, dyes, and specialty materials. The company operates 19 production facilities across Europe, America, Asia and Africa, employs around 3,000 people and has an annual revenue of €1bn.

“At HCLTech, we’re committed to supercharging progress for enterprises across industries and our multifaceted partnership with Heubach Group is a testament to that. We’re excited to be helping this market leader transform, empower its employees and power growth,” said Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President and EMEA Lead, Diversified Industries, HCLTech.

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 12:00 AM IST

