close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

The downsizing round is part of the layoffs announcement made in March by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, which was expected to impact 9,000 employees

BS Reporter Bengaluru
Amazon

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amazon is reportedly laying off employees in India across different functions and businesses including human resources, support functions and Amazon Web Services (AWS). According to a media report, the firm has laid off about 500 employees.
The news couldn’t be independently verified. However, according to the sources, the layoff took place in April this year and the number of people sacked is far less than 500. 

The downsizing round is part of the layoffs announcement made in March by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, which was expected to impact 9,000 employees. The cuts are on top of the previously announced layoffs that began in November and extended into January. Early this year Amazon started notifying its employees affected by its new round of layoffs, as a part of its plan to reduce its headcount by around 18,000 people.
In a memo to employees in March this year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said it was a “difficult decision” taken for the long-term benefit of the company. “ As we’ve just concluded the second phase of our operating plan (“OP2”) this past week, I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks—mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch,” Jassy had said. “ For several years leading up to this one, most of our businesses added a significant amount of headcount. This made sense given what was happening in our businesses and the economy as a whole. However, given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount.”

Last year in November,  Amazon India decided to shut down ‘Amazon Distribution’, as part of its annual operating planning review process, according to sources. This followed its decision to shut down its food delivery and edtech offerings. The moves were part of the annual operating planning review process amid global macroeconomic uncertainty. The e-commerce giant was looking to focus on its core businesses, sources said.

Also Read

No employee was sacked, all resignations were voluntary: Amazon India

Amazon may lay off up to 20,000 employees to streamline costs: Report

Amazon to axe 18,000 jobs globally; CEO blames 'uncertain economy'

Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Smart speaker, streaming player rolled into one

Amazon to pull down shutters in food-delivery business in India on Dec 29

NCLAT allows withdrawal of CIRP for McLeod Russel India, says IRP

UGRO Capital net profit rises two-fold at Rs 14 cr in March quarter

Dish TV Institutional shareholders call for EGM, seek to remove 2 directors

Allow Go First pilots to exit without impediment: Pilot body to Scindia

FMCG companies chase volume growth, slice prices, bump up grammage

Topics : Amazon India layoff

First Published: May 15 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

ZestMoney founders resign weeks after PhonePe calls off to acquisition

ZestMoney
5 min read
Premium

Qualcomm working with OEMs to cut 5G smartphone cost to sub-Rs 8,000

Qualcomm
3 min read

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

NCLAT allows withdrawal of CIRP for McLeod Russel India, says IRP

The lush green Avataa tea gardens in The Nilgiris, near Coonoor in South India. Picture Courtesy: Vahdam India
2 min read

UGRO Capital net profit rises two-fold at Rs 14 cr in March quarter

Ugro Capital launches 'Gro Micro', aims to support 50,000 small biz by 2022
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Allegations that we have been investigating Adani since 2016 baseless: Sebi

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Adani stocks have seasonality to help in recovery from $100 billion rout

Chart
3 min read

Tube Investments Q4 results: Net profit rises 74% to Rs 312 crore

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Berger Paints India Q4 results: Net profit falls 15% to Rs 186 crore

Berger Paints
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon