India's M&A deal value falls to lowest in the last five years, shows data

The value of merger and acquisitions transactions in India has declined by 69.1 per cent in the first nine months of the calendar year 2023 to $50.8 billion versus the same period of last year as investors' sentiments turn bearish due to rising interest rates globally and volatile geo-political situation. The M&A deal value is the lowest in the last five years, per data collated from Bloomberg.

In 2022, the all-stock merger between Housing Development Finance Corporation and HDFC Bank, and the Adani family's acquisition of Ambuja Cements from Holcom for $6.5 billion, had helped push M&A volume to a record. But this year, deal-making in India has slowed down considerably and is hovering at a 5-year low (see chart).

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board's buying an additional stake in Renew Power for $4.03 billion is the top deal of the year so far, per Bloomberg data.

Going forward, bankers said global private equity firms, which have $3-4 trillion of investable funds, have around $100 billion to $150 billion of funds focused only on India and are looking at opportunities in technology, energy transition and infrastructure for investments. Some of the large transactions in the making include the sale of shares by Cipla promoters, which would cost as much as $7 billion to the acquirer.

Bankers said India is currently the only market in the world where valuations haven't corrected much despite the slowdown. "We're one of the most expensive markets in the world, both in the public and the private space, but even then we are seeing capital being deployed here. The investments are slower, and that's in line with what's happening globally," said Moelis India Chief Executive Officer Manisha Girotra in a recent interview.

In the current year, the sale of shares in listed stocks by investors also saw a sharp uptick and is likely to sustain in the future. A large number of companies listed in the last 3-5 years have high institutional shareholding, and sell-downs are a good route for exits by private market investors and give confidence to investors to do more deals, say bankers.

Also Read Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr Adani group-company Ambuja Cement to buy Sanghi Cement for Rs 6,000 cr Ambuja Cements Q4 net profit up 1.61%, declares dividend of Rs 2.5 apiece HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts Zerodha profit and revenue up 39% at Rs 2,907 cr and Rs 6,875 cr in FY23 Nuvama Wealth makes trading debut, stock finishes at Rs 2,612.5 on NSE Online gaming companies seek legal recourse after DGGI slaps GST notice Omaxe Group acquires over 5 acres of 'prime' land in Ludhiana for Rs 220 cr Omaxe Group acquires over 5 acres of land in Ludhiana for Rs 220 crore

The sell-downs help improve liquidity, deepening equity markets and reducing impact costs. The trend continues from last year owing to the exit by private equity investors in tech initial public offerings of the last two years. "The only difference is a shift in the sectors where these sell-downs are taking place. While 2022 saw sell-downs largely in tech stocks, this year's sell-downs are more diversified across a number of sectors," said S Ramesh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kotak Investment Banking.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, an analytics firm, says the deal-making sentiment has subdued due to the escalating geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainties, and recession fears. "In a challenging global landscape marked by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, the Asia-Pacific region has faced its own share of headwinds in deal-making. The decline in deal volume underscores the need for resilience, adaptability, and strategic navigation as businesses and investors continue to navigate these turbulent waters," Bose says.