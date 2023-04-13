close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indian fintech start-up funding falls 55% YoY in Q1 2023, says report

Sector expected to remain attractive due to rising digital payments, internet penetration, state push for a cashless economy

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
FinTech

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian fintech start-ups raised $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2023, down 55 per cent year-on-year (YoY) due to rising inflation and high interest rates.
There were investments worth $2.6 billion in Q1 2022, said a report by Tracxn, a market intelligence platform. Funding, however, increased by 126 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Q4 2022, which saw investments to the tune of just $523 million.

India was still the second-highest funded "geography" in the world, behind the US, in Q1 2023. It occupies a spot in the top five geographies in terms of total funding activities.
Indian fintech saw six $100 million funding rounds in the first three months of 2023. PhonePe, Mintify, Insurance Dekho and KreditBee raised funds above $100 million during this period.

It was, however, an uneventful quarter in terms of IPOs and unicorns, or companies valued over $1 billion each. No company in the fintech space went public in Q1 and there were no new entrants in the unicorn club. However, there was a slight uptick in acquisitions. The sector witnessed 11 acquisitions in Q1 2023, as against six acquisitions in Q4 of 2022.
The sector is expected to remain attractive for investors on the back of rising digital payment solutions and internet penetration, coupled with a governmental push for a cashless economy.

Also Read

Why are Indian start-ups facing such a severe funding winter?

VCs focusing more on due diligence amid startup funding slowdown: Report

India's startup funding in 2022 double the pre-pandemic level: PwC

Unicorn club: From 1mg to InMobi, here're 100-plus start-ups in India

Startup funding dips by 35% to $24.7 bn in 2022 YTD: Tracxn report

Fertility chain Indira IVF seeks partnerships to expand clinics in India

Vivo to invest Rs 1,100 cr to ramp up mfg capacity in Greater Noida

Notifying changes in competition law may face CCI quorum challenge

India Inc's topline growth in Q4FY23 to halve to 10-12%, says report

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Topics : Startup India | Fintech start-ups

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report

Tyres
1 min read

RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets

Reliance, Reliance Industries
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read

Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date

Nestle
2 min read

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Foxconn
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

Vedanta
3 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

keshub mahindra
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon