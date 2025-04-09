Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiGo, Accor to collaborate on loyalty programmes for flyers, guests

IndiGo, Accor to collaborate on loyalty programmes for flyers, guests

Both IndiGo and global hospitality major Accor offer their loyalty programmes- IndiGo Bluechip and ALL-Accor Live Limitless,-- to their customers, providing multiple benefits

IndiGo had last year, on the occasion of its 18th anniversary, rolled out the BluChip loyalty programme to its customers. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Gurugram-based IndiGo on Wednesday announced its plans to enter into an agreement with Accor for a loyalty programme.

Both IndiGo and global hospitality major Accor offer their loyalty programmes- IndiGo Bluechip and ALL-Accor Live Limitless,-- to their customers, providing multiple benefits.

The two partners have now agreed to develop a strategic collaboration through their loyalty programs, IndiGo said.

IndiGo had last year, on the occasion of its 18th anniversary, rolled out the BluChip loyalty programme to its customers.

"Now IndiGo moves to the next phase to strengthen its loyalty programme by exploring and developing strategic partnerships," said Pieter Elbers, CEO at IndiGo.

 

The collaboration would allow to partner on a wide range of initiatives, such as rewards points sharing, co-branded loyalty and seamless two-way conversion, it said adding this, in turn, would enable members to earn and redeem points across flights, stays and experiences.

Accor Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Bazin said, the two companies will "expand the horizons of customer engagement, offering greater flexibility and value across flights, stays and experiences".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Accor Accor Hotels AccorHotels IndiGo IndiGo Airlines

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

