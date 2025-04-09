Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 01:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Prestige Group announces residential launches with GDV of Rs 16,133.8 cr

Prestige Group announces residential launches with GDV of Rs 16,133.8 cr

The Group's launches spanned key cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, covering a total developable area of 14.03 million square feet and comprising 4,548 units

Prestige Estates, Prestige Group

The developer is looking to build on this momentum with a robust pipeline of launches planned across Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Chennai, and Mumbai (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-headquartered real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects Limited announced a series of residential launches in the fourth quarter of FY25, with a cumulative Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 16,133.8 crore, according to the company.
 
The Group’s launches spanned key cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, covering a total developable area of 14.03 million square feet and comprising 4,548 units.
 
“We are pleased with the enthusiastic response our Q4 launches have received across geographies and customer segments. While the year posed certain challenges on the approvals front, we made every effort to navigate them responsibly and bring these diverse offerings to market. The success of these launches reflects our team’s resilience, the strength of our product, and the enduring trust that customers place in the Prestige name,” said Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, Prestige Group.
 
 
The developer is looking to build on this momentum with a robust pipeline of launches planned across Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Chennai, and Mumbai in the coming months.
 
Despite major project launches occurring later in the quarter, Prestige reported strong sales momentum, which contributed significantly to its quarterly performance.
 
Prestige’s flagship project, Prestige Nautilus in Mumbai, recorded sales worth Rs 2,385.7 crore within a month of launch. Meanwhile, Prestige Southern Star in Bengaluru and Prestige Spring Heights in Hyderabad posted robust sales of Rs 1,382.1 crore and Rs 1,110.1 crore, respectively, in the final days of the quarter—underscoring strong demand across key urban markets. 
Project City Developable Area (Mnsft) Units GDV  (Rs in mn)
Prestige Suncrest Bengaluru 0.86 437 6,976
Prestige Nautilus Mumbai 2.92 325 86,651
Prestige Southern Star -Ph I Bengaluru 5.21 2,130 35,707
Prestige Spring Heights Hyderabad 5.05 1,656 32,004
Total   14.03 4,548 1,61,338
 

More From This Section

Mahindra

Mahindra Aerostructures to make fuselage for Airbus H130 choppers in India

UP CM Adityanath with IBM officials

IBM to set up AI-focused Software Lab in Lucknow to boost tech, jobs

Ankit Shah, chief operating officer and chief marketing officer, Grahm

Realty advisory firm Grahm aims to invest about Rs 100 cr by FY26

Zepto

Zepto says it's nearing $4 bn annualised GOV, reduced operating cash burn

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric ropes in EY to strengthen regional compliance amid expansion

Topics : Prestige Estates Prestige group Real Estate Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiRBI Cuts Repo RatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon