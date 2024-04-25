Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IndiGo places first-ever widebody aircraft order for 30 Airbus A350 jets

Such a deal would be worth more than $9 billion, as per the last catalogue rates published in 2018

Indigo

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo, India's top airline by market share, placed an order with Airbus for 30 A350-900 jets, it said on Thursday, its first-ever order for widebody aircraft.
 
Indian carriers are trying to keep pace with the world's fastest-growing aviation market, where demand for air travel has surged post-pandemic, even as plane manufacturers struggled to meet output goals.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The drive by IndiGo, which has a 60 per cent share in India's domestic aviation market, also comes at a time when it aims to double its capacity by the end of the decade and expand its network, especially in international markets.
 
The new fleet "will allow IndiGo to embark on its next phase of becoming one of the leading global aviation players", the airline's chief executive, Pieter Elbers, said in a statement
 
Airbus no longer publishes prices, but such a deal would be worth more than $9 billion, as per the last catalogue rates published in 2018.
 
In practice, industry sources say airplanes are sold for less than half the official price after typical discounts for bulk orders.
 
IndiGo recently launched flights to destinations in Africa, West Asia and Southeast Asia, and is also growing its presence in Europe through its codeshare partnership with seven carriers, including Turkish Airlines and KLM.
 
The low-cost carrier expects deliveries of the A350s to start from 2027 and said that they would use Rolls Royce's Trent XWB engines.
 
IndiGo also has purchase rights for an additional 70 Airbus A350 family aircraft, it said in a statement.


Topics : Airline IndiGo Airbus InterGlobe Aviation civil aviation sector aviation sector in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTikTok ban in USPre-Open MarketIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon