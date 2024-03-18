Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy gifts shares worth Rs 240 cr to grandson

4-month-old Ekagrah Rohan Murty, born to Rohan Murty and Aparna Krishnan, may be India's youngest millionaire

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy (Photo: ANI)

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy (Photo: ANI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

N R Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, has given shares valued at over Rs 240 crore to his four-month-old grandson, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, potentially making him India's youngest millionaire, according to a filing by the company on the exchanges.

The exchange filing revealed that Ekagrah now owns 1,500,000 shares, equivalent to a 0.04 per cent stake, in India's second-largest information technology services company.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Following this transfer, Narayana Murthy's own stake in Infosys has declined to 0.36 per cent from 0.40 per cent. The transaction was conducted "off-market" on March 15.

Sudha Murty, who was recently sworn in as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, holds a 0.83 per cent stake in Infosys, valued at approximately Rs 5,600 crore at current market prices. She previously shared how she provided Narayana Murthy with Rs 10,000 as seed capital to establish Infosys, choosing to retain only Rs 250 from her own savings due to perceived risk stemming from his prior business endeavours.

ALSO READ: Sudha Murty holds about Rs 5,600 crore worth of stocks in Infosys

According to corporate shareholdings disclosed for December 31, 2023, Narayana Murthy publicly holds shares in four companies with a combined net worth exceeding Rs 2,879.1 crore.

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty's son Rohan Murthy and daughter-in-law Aparna Krishnan welcomed a baby boy in November 2023. Ekagrah is the third grandchild for the Murtys, who are also grandparents to the two daughters born to their daughter Akshata Murty.

The newborn was named Ekagrah, derived from the Sanskrit word meaning unwavering focus and determination.
 

Also Read

Meet Gabriel Attal, France's youngest & first openly gay prime minister

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha, PM says 'testament to Nari Shakti'

IND-ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 3rd youngest Indian to hit double ton

Q3 preview: Infosys profit seen falling 7% YoY; wage hikes to erode margins

NTPC to start commercial ops of 2nd unit of North Karanpura power project

Canada-based firm Fairfax offers all-cash deal to acquire IDBI Bank

Several of Adani's dollar bonds fell most in over six months on US probe

Sun Pharma's growth pill: Specialising in specialty and scaling in India

A battle of delivery speeds: Blinkit, Zepto ignite quick commerce firestorm

Topics : Infosys Narayana Murthy Infosys Narayan Murthy N R Narayana Murthy Infosys shares BS Web Reports Indian millionaires

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon