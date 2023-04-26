close

Infosys partners with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers

Infosys on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers harness technology solutions that simplify customer and store employee experiences

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The attrition rate at Infosys touched a record high of 27.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY22 on an LTM (last twelve months) basis, the company revealed

Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
Indian IT services company Infosys on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers harness technology solutions that simplify customer and store employee experiences.

Infosys will help retailers implement and use Store Assist, which enables them to provide "seamless omnichannel experiences" such as pickup, delivery and ship from store for both employees and customers, the company said in a statement.

"Infosys today announced a new collaboration with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers leverage technology solutions that simplify customer and store employee experiences," it said.

It is pertinent to mention that Infosys has a consumer and retail focused practice that has been helping retailers, consumer tech, consumer packaged goods and logistics companies navigate their way through digital and emerging technologies over the last three decades.

Through platforms like Infosys Equinox, partner products, and leading digital capabilities, Infosys has helped over 190 retailers globally transform into sentient enterprises by enhancing their core digital capabilities, advancing their operating models and transforming their talent for the future, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Infosys Walmart

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

Infosys partners with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers

1 min read

