Sensex (0.12%)
66104.45 + 81.21
Nifty (0.06%)
19823.10 + 11.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6426.60 + 56.60
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
42071.40 + 44.30
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
43565.95 + 116.35
Heatmap

iPhone sales continue to surge; iPad, Macbook shipments set to decline

Apple's iPhones contribute more than 85% of the company's revenue from India

apple

Photo: Bloomberg (Representative Image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The shipments of Macs, iPods, Airpods, and smartwatches this year are expected to remain muted, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. However, iPhones continue to gain market share. While Apple's Macbook shipments are likely to decline in the range of 15 to 18 per cent in the calendar year 2023, iPad shipments are also expected to shrink 6 to 8 per cent, according to ET, which cited data from an analyst at Counterpoint.

Shipments for Airpods and Apple Watches are likely to decline by more than 50 per cent this year, the analyst told the newspaper. The iPhones, on the other hand, are set to end the year with a 50 per cent rise in shipments. This is at a time when the overall smartphone industry has registered a 2 per cent downfall in sales.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A total of 152 million smartphones were sold in the calendar year 2022 and 2 per cent downfall will translate to 149 million units being sold in 2023. Of the total sales, Apple accounted for about 6 per cent of the sales at about 8.9 million units, the report said.

ALSO READ: $5 bn & counting: iPhones consist 62.5% of India's smartphone exports

Apple's revenue from iPhones

As the sales of iPhones surge and other products struggle to sell, the contribution of iPhones to Apple's revenue from India is likely to grow from 85 per cent last year, to 88-90 per cent this year, Research Director at Counterpoint, Tarun Pathak told ET. During the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), Apple India's revenues went up by 48 per cent and reached Rs 49,321 crore. Net profit also increased by 76 per cent and reached Rs 2,229 crore. Despite having only five per cent market share in terms of units, Apple had the second largest share in terms of revenue in 2022 at 18 per cent, only second to South Korea's Samsung.


Premium placement of Apple's products

Apple's devices are priced at a premium and are the primary reason behind the slowdown in non-iPhone products' sales, industry experts said. Apple's iPads cost somewhere between Rs 32,000 and Rs 81,900, while the Macbooks sell at Rs 99,900 to Rs 1,70,000. The average price of non-Apple brand devices sold in both of these products are priced much more competitively.

Also Read

Apple M3 chip-powered MacBook Pro, iMac now available for purchase in India

Apple working on affordable MacBook lineup to challenge Chromebooks: Report

Apple debuts M3 chips-powered MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac: Price, specs, more

Apple announces festival season offers on iPhones, Macs, and more: Details

Windows games on Macs: Know everything about Apple's Game Porting Toolkit

IndiGo's parent firm to challenge tax demands worth over Rs 1,666 cr

Semiconductor chip foray plan adds $3 billion to Murugappa Group's value

Uber to start bus service in Kolkata for office-goers by March 2024

Merlin Group signs MoU with World Trade Centers at Bengal business summit

Uttarakhand tunnel incident spotlights safety in existing, future projects

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple iPhone sales Apple MacBook Air Apple MacBook Pro BS Web Reports Dell India Lenovo launch Smartphone sales apple sales

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusNolan's Oppenheimer on OTTGold-Silver Price TodaySBI PO Prelims Result 2023

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon