iPhone sales continue to surge; iPad, Macbook shipments set to decline

The shipments of Macs, iPods, Airpods, and smartwatches this year are expected to remain muted, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. However, iPhones continue to gain market share. While Apple's Macbook shipments are likely to decline in the range of 15 to 18 per cent in the calendar year 2023, iPad shipments are also expected to shrink 6 to 8 per cent, according to ET, which cited data from an analyst at Counterpoint.

Shipments for Airpods and Apple Watches are likely to decline by more than 50 per cent this year, the analyst told the newspaper. The iPhones, on the other hand, are set to end the year with a 50 per cent rise in shipments. This is at a time when the overall smartphone industry has registered a 2 per cent downfall in sales.





A total of 152 million smartphones were sold in the calendar year 2022 and 2 per cent downfall will translate to 149 million units being sold in 2023. Of the total sales, Apple accounted for about 6 per cent of the sales at about 8.9 million units, the report said.

Apple's revenue from iPhones

As the sales of iPhones surge and other products struggle to sell, the contribution of iPhones to Apple's revenue from India is likely to grow from 85 per cent last year, to 88-90 per cent this year, Research Director at Counterpoint, Tarun Pathak told ET. During the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), Apple India's revenues went up by 48 per cent and reached Rs 49,321 crore. Net profit also increased by 76 per cent and reached Rs 2,229 crore. Despite having only five per cent market share in terms of units, Apple had the second largest share in terms of revenue in 2022 at 18 per cent, only second to South Korea's Samsung.

Premium placement of Apple's products

Apple's devices are priced at a premium and are the primary reason behind the slowdown in non-iPhone products' sales, industry experts said. Apple's iPads cost somewhere between Rs 32,000 and Rs 81,900, while the Macbooks sell at Rs 99,900 to Rs 1,70,000. The average price of non-Apple brand devices sold in both of these products are priced much more competitively.