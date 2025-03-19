Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies announces top leadership changes

IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies announces top leadership changes

The company said that Joseph Anantharaju, who was the executive vice-chairman, president and chief executive officer of the PDES division

BS Reporter BS REPORTER
Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies today announced apex-level changes in the organisational structure of the company with immediate effect. With these changes, Ashok Soota moves to the role of chairman and chief mentor.
 
The company said that Joseph Anantharaju, who was the executive vice-chairman, president and chief executive officer of the PDES division, will now become co-chairman and chief executive officer of Happiest Minds.
 
He will be responsible for all the business divisions of Happiest Minds: product and digital engineering services (PDES), infrastructure management and security services (IMSS), and GenAI business services (GBS). The analytics centre of excellence (CoE) and people practice will also report to Anantharaju.
 
 
Ashok Soota, in a statement, said: “Happiest Minds is currently finalising FY26 plans, and the organic growth outlook is encouraging, thanks to the transformational changes of the last 18 months. I would like to thank our dedicated teams for their contributions to Happiest Minds’ success. Finally, I would like to thank the Happiest Minds board, which has provided guidance through this period of planned succession planning and organisational transformation.”
 
Venkatraman Narayanan has been made the managing director and chief financial officer, and the following corporate functions will report to him: finance, talent acquisition, internal IT, learning and development, ESG, CSR, procurement, and administration.

Anantharaju and Narayanan will be jointly responsible for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and board matters. They will both report independently to Soota.
 
On the appointments, Soota said: “Joseph has been the key driver of Happiest Minds' growth and profitability since its inception. Integrated responsibility with Joseph for all current and future businesses will accelerate future growth and ensure a more streamlined working of Happiest Minds.”
 
Anantharaju said: “The last 14 years have been an immensely satisfying and enriching experience, helping build Happiest Minds into a digital engineering leader. I am delighted with this recognition and look forward to leading Happiest Minds through its transformation journey and taking it to greater heights.”

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

