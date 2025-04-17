Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCS partners with AI firm Vianai Systems, founded by Vishal Sikka

TCS partners with AI firm Vianai Systems, founded by Vishal Sikka

TCS will customise the hila platform to meet the specific needs of financial institutions and other key sectors

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced a partnership with Vianai Systems, a provider of enterprise-grade, domain-specific generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The company is founded by Vishal Sikka, former chief executive officer (CEO) of Infosys.
 
Through this collaboration, TCS customers will gain access to Vianai’s hila platform — a next-generation solution that enables C-suite executives to ask questions and gain real-time insights from their data repository. By combining natural language interactions with data analytics, hila helps decision-makers across finance, supply chain and sales leverage generative AI (GenAI) to unlock the true value of their enterprise data — without needing deep technical expertise.
 
 
TCS will customise the hila platform to meet the specific needs of financial institutions and other key sectors.
 
K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, TCS, said, "The future of enterprise decision-making lies in making data intuitive, intelligent and accessible. TCS’ partnership with Vianai Systems brings this vision to life — empowering CXOs to engage with their data to gain insights, act faster and lead with greater clarity."
 
Post the Q4 results, Krithivasan had told Business Standard that the company is splitting the AI and cloud business and creating independent business units for AI and cloud. One of the reasons was also because innovation in AI is happening at a faster pace, and new AI-native businesses are emerging which can be potential partners for TCS.
 
Vishal Sikka, founder and CEO, Vianai Systems, said, "By enabling business users to engage directly with their transactional data in their own landscape — with accuracy, speed, security and at low cost — hila represents a new era in AI-driven decision-making. This partnership empowers enterprises worldwide to grow, optimise and innovate with unprecedented simplicity and trust, embodying our vision of technology as a powerful human amplifier.”
 
Siva Ganesan, senior vice president and head, AI and Data Business Unit at TCS, said, “We believe infusing AI into every aspect of work is a board-level priority for most of our customers across all functions, be it finance, customer experience or supply chains.”
 

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

