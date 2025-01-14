Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Comm partner to drive smarter connected cars

Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Comm partner to drive smarter connected cars

Through the Tata Communications MOVE platform, JLR aims to enhance its connected vehicle ecosystem, transforming the driving experience for customers worldwide

jaguar land rover tata jlr

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Tata Communications have strengthened their partnership to deliver smarter, data-driven connected cars.
 
Through the Tata Communications MOVE platform, JLR aims to enhance its connected vehicle ecosystem, transforming the driving experience for customers worldwide.
 
JLR's fleet of connected vehicles generates a massive 2.5 terabytes of data, with an average of half a million electronic control units (ECUs) updated monthly over the past year. The Tata Communications MOVE platform will facilitate increased data exchange, enabling JLR engineers to gain deeper insights into vehicle performance.
 
The MOVE platform ensures seamless connectivity for JLR vehicles across 120 countries, including remote areas, enhancing the driving experience worldwide.
 
 
This real-time monitoring will allow for more prompt over-the-air (SOTA) updates, improving vehicle maintenance and servicing while reducing costs for both car owners and JLR.

Also Read

Land Rover, Jaguar, Tata Motors

Tata Motors share races 6% in 3 days as most brokerages upbeat on outlook

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales down 3% at 103,108 units in second quarter

jaguar land rover tata jlr

Altilium and JLR to test EV batteries made using recycled materials

Tata motors

Tata Motors Q1 Preview: JLR, Indian CV sales may fuel revenue growth

Range Rover, JLR, Jaguar Land Rover

Tata Motors-JLR project in Tamil Nadu to get going in two months

 
Real-time data exchange allows for efficient vehicle diagnostics and maintenance, reducing operational costs for vehicle owners. The platform supports more frequent and reliable over-the-air software updates, keeping vehicles equipped with the latest features and improvements.
 
By integrating Tata Communications’ platform, JLR is advancing the deployment of cutting-edge technologies, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and AI-driven features, ensuring its vehicles remain at the forefront of automotive innovation.
   

More From This Section

Pablo

Aim to have 25% share in Indian e-com cargo market: DHL E-commerce CEO

SEBI

Sebi issues warning to J&K Bank for delayed disclosure of MD appointment

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea partners with HCL software to optimise 4G, 5G networks

cci

CCI approves Ashoka Buildcon's 34% stake buy in Ashoka Concessions

tata, tata group

Tata partners with IISc to set up medical school, to contribute Rs 500 cr

Topics : JLR Tata Communications Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon