Business Standard

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CCI approves Ashoka Buildcon's 34% stake buy in Ashoka Concessions

CCI approves Ashoka Buildcon's 34% stake buy in Ashoka Concessions

Currently, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABL) owns a 66 per cent holding in Ashoka Concessions Ltd (ACL). After the CCI's approval, ACL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon

Photo: PTI

In October 2024, ABL said it will acquire 100 per cent of the investments of investors in ACL for about Rs 1,526 crore. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved Ashoka Buildcon's proposal to acquire remaining 34 per cent stake in Ashoka Concessions Ltd.

Currently, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABL) owns a 66 per cent holding in Ashoka Concessions Ltd (ACL). After the CCI's approval, ACL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon.

The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of 34 per cent equity shareholding of Ashoka Concessions by Ashoka Buildcon and certain convertible instruments of ACL by ABL and Viva Highways, CCI said. Viva Highways is a subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon.

"CCI approves the proposed acquisition of 34 per cent equity shareholding of Ashoka Concessions by Ashoka Buildcon and certain convertible instruments of ACL by ABL and Viva Highways (Viva); and 26 per cent shareholding of Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company (JN) by Viva," CCI said in a post on X on Tuesday.

 

In October 2024, ABL said it will acquire 100 per cent of the investments of investors in ACL for about Rs 1,526 crore.

Also Read

Swiggi, Zomato

Zomato, Swiggy's use of partner data may draw CCI scrutiny, say experts

Swiggi, Zomato

NRAI set to approach CCI over Zomato and Swiggy's 10-minute delivery apps

Pernod Ricard

CCI found Pernod pushed retailers to promote brand, document shows

Ravneet kaur

CCI will focus on leveraging tech for fair competition: Chairperson Kaur

cci

CCI seeks more info on anti-competitive allegations against qcom companies

Further, the company said it has entered into a share purchase agreement with the investors, Macquarie SBI Infrastructure Investments and SBI Macquarie Infrastructure Trust, to acquire the remaining 34 per cent of equity shares in ACL.

Additionally, Viva Highways will acquire a 26 per cent stake from investors, in its affiliate, Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road Company, for Rs 150 crore.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pablo

Aim to have 25% share in Indian e-com cargo market: DHL E-commerce CEO

tata, tata group

Tata partners with IISc to set up medical school, to contribute Rs 500 cr

India's technology startup ecosystem got six new unicorns in 2024: There were two last year. The new unicorns – startups reaching $1 billion valuation – specialise in lending, logistics, software and generative intelligence. Technology startups raise

EET Fuels secures $350 million funding for decarbonisation plans

HDFC AMC

HDFC AMC Q3 results: Profit jumps 31%, revenue surges 39% to Rs 934 cr

ITC

India poised to become a developed nation by 2047: ITC chief Sanjiv Puri

Topics : CCI Competition Commission of India Ashoka Buildcon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon