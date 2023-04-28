InGovern recommends 'for' vote for Reliance-JioFS spinoff proposal

The NCLT-convened meeting to vote on the proposal will be held on Tuesday. For the special resolution to go through, RIL will require a majority of 'for' votes from its shareholders. Additionally, public shareholders who cast 'for' votes will have to exceed those casting 'against' votes, said a legal expert.

The scheme of arrangement involves demerger of the financial services businesses of RIL into Reliance Strategic Investments (RSIL). One share of RSIL will be issued to those holding one share of RIL. Once the scheme becomes effective, the name of the resulting company will be changed to Jio Financial Services (JFSL), which will be listed separately on the bourses.