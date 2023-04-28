close

EaseMyTrip becomes IIFA's official partner, to give complimentary ticket

According to the BSE filing, the complimentary ticket can be only availed by those customers who will be traveling to Abu Dhabi between May 25th and May 27th

New Delhi
EaseMyTrip

Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
EaseMyTrip.com, on Friday, announced that it is now the official travel partner of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) yet again.
In a BSE filing, the company said, it has an exciting offer for its users to attend the IIFA Awards 2023, which will be held in Abu Dhabi. It further added that EaseMyTrip customers can now avail of their complimentary ticket to IIFA 2023 upon booking their air tickets to Abu Dhabi. The offer is only valid till April 30, 2023. 

According to the BSE filing, the complimentary ticket can be only availed by those customers who will be traveling to Abu Dhabi between May 25th and May 27th. 
Commenting on becoming IIFA's official travel partner, CEO & Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, Nishant Patti said, "We are excited to introduce our incredible 'Fly to IIFA' offer, bringing together the magic of travel and the glamour of Bollywood. As a homegrown travel company, we understand the importance of cultural events and how they shape our lives. We are proud to be associated with IIFA and offer our customers an opportunity to witness the best of Indian cinema and culture. Creating unforgettable experiences for our customers is what we always strive for, and what better way to do that than by offering them a chance to attend the prestigious IIFA Awards?"

EaseMyTrip.com is one of the largest travel tech platforms in India in terms of air ticket bookings. One of the fastest-growing Internet companies, EaseMyTrip offers end-to-end travel solutions including air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail & bus tickets as well as ancillary value-added services.
Andre Timmins, Director & CO-Founder from IIFA also commented on this partnership and said, "Over the years the IIFA journey has led to huge tourism with anything between 15-25,000 visitors in the host destinations during the weekend with great economic impact as a result of the unique opportunity that IIFA presents of taking the Indian Film fraternity to the world and out to their fans. Post-hosting IIFA tourism has almost doubled in many places as a result of the showcase that the brand presents with tremendous brand marketing benefits."

Topics : EaseMyTrip air ticket online platform Internet companies

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Business Standard
