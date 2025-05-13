Shares of BSE hit fresh life-time highs in intra-day trade on Tuesday even as the broader market witnessed some profit-taking. BSE stock surged nearly 4 per cent to hit a new all-time high at ₹ 7,210. The stock has rallied over 55 per cent since the end of February 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty were down 0.8 per cent in intra-day deals. Meanwhile, shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) registered a record high at ₹ 5,649 on April 22, and have gained 25 per cent in the last three months. An analysis of the recent market trend, coupled with the derivatives data suggests that there are 3 common technical factors that are working in favour of these two stocks, and three others namely - Aarti Industries, BHEL and Jindal Stainless. The 3 technical factors are as follows: In a rising trend: These 5 stocks are seen making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily chart. This technically, is considered as a positive sign for the stock. Strong RSI: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for all the 5 stocks stands firmly above 50; thus implying that these stock are favourably placed on the charts Put-Call-Ratio (PCR): The derivatives market data shows that the PCR for these 5 stocks is in excess of 1. This implies that there are higher open positions in Put options versus Call. In general, higher open interest is also associated with presence of stronger hands at the counter, in general writers (traders who sell Call or Put). Thus the corresponding Put Strike price tends to act as a strong support for the stock. ALSO READ | L&T up 7% in 2 days, crosses 200-DMA after 4 months; chart flags this alert All the above factors suggest that these stocks are likely to trade with a favourable bias in the near-term; and in case of any dip could witness swift recovery. Here are the key levels to track on the individual stocks. BSE Current Price: ₹ 7,170 Upside Potential: 4.5% Support: ₹ 7,000; ₹ 6,870 Resistance: ₹ 7,275 BSE stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹ 6,870 levels, with near support seen at ₹ 7,000-mark. On the upside, the stock may jump to ₹ 7,490 in the near-term, with interim resistance likely around ₹ 7,275 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART IndiGo Current Price: ₹ 5,505 Upside Potential: 6.7% Support: ₹ 5,400; ₹ 5,000 Resistance: ₹ 5,637; ₹ 5,757 IndiGo stock could hit new highs around ₹ 5,875 levels in the near-term. Resistance for the stock can be anticipated around ₹ 5,637 and ₹ 5,757 levels. Short-term support for the stock exists at ₹ 5,400; below which strong support is seen at ₹ 5,000-mark; wherein stands the highest open interest in Put option. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Apollo Tyres, MRF, Ceat zoom up 52% from April low; Time to hold or exit? Aarti Industries Current Price: ₹ 467 Upside Potential: 4.7% Support: ₹ 459 Resistance: ₹ 479 Aarti Industries seems on course to test its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹ 489. Interim resistance for the stock is placed around ₹ 479. The near-term is expected to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹ 459. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART BHEL Current Price: ₹ 242 Upside Potential: 5.4% Support: ₹ 233; ₹ 224 Resistance: ₹ 248 BHEL stock is seen trading above its 200-DMA for the first time since October 17, 2024. The stock is now trading close to its key weekly hurdle at ₹ 248; above which the stock can spurt to ₹ 255 levels. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹ 224, with near support at ₹ 233. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Jindal Stainless (JSL) Current Price: ₹ 625 Upside Potential: 7.7% Support: ₹ 610; ₹ 592 Resistance: ₹ 655; ₹ 660 JSL stock is seen testing resistance at its 100-DMA (₹ 622), a key moving average; the stock has been trading below since December 30, 2024. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹ 673, with some resistance likely around ₹ 655 - ₹ 660 levels. The bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock trades above ₹ 592, with near support at ₹ 610. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART